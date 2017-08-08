PSL on Supersport blackout

The Premier Soccer League have defended the blackout of the local league matches on the SuperSport channels the whole of last month with the pay-per-view satellite television station set to return for the weekend games.

SuperSport last beamed live the match between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum at Baobab on July 1 and since then football fans have been wondering what could have happened to the broadcast deal.

However, PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare yesterday said all was well with their broadcast partners with the next scheduled broadcast set for this weekend in what is likely to be a double header at Barbourfields.

The league has made provisional arrangements for the lunch time kick-off between Bulawayo City and Harare City before screening the second match of the day featuring Kelvin Kaindu’s How Mine and Dynamos.

“Please note that according to the agreement with SuperSport, not all our matches are broadcast on their television networks. I also want to clarify that we have not had any challenges with the broadcaster.

“The next match to be broadcast on the Supersport channel is the Match-day 22 programme which comes after the midweek games and that is definite,” said Bare.

SuperSport have also lined up live coverage for the match between Highlanders and Tsholotsho at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The broadcast equipment will then relocate to Harare next Wednesday for the rearranged fixture between Caps United and FC Platinum at Rufaro.

From there on, there is no broadcast schedule of the local games until next month.

Bare said the agreement between PSL and Supersport was not meant to give coverage to all the league matches from the start. The Chronicle