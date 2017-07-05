Alex Magaisa explains picture with Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere and Zhuwao in Harare

Prominent Zimbabwean academic and lawyer Dr Alex Magaisa has said he has “nothing to hide or fear” after the state owned media published a picture of him with Zanu PF government ministers Jonathan Moyo (Higher Education), Saviour Kasukuwere (Local Government) and Patrick Zhuwao at a local restaurant (Plot Cafe) in Harare with the caption “Birds of a Feather.”

The insinuation from the picture was that Magaisa, a former legal adviser to opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai when he was Prime Minister in the coalition government, was cosying up to the ring leaders of the Zanu PF Generation 40 faction which is fiercely opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding the ailing President Robert Mugabe (93).

“The long and short of it is simply that I went to a restaurant with two friends and when we got there we saw the three gentlemen, we greeted each other and when they asked to get a picture I obliged. I knew the possible implications that would arise but because I have nothing to hide or fear I had no objection to being in the picture,” Magaisa told Nehanda Radio.

“In fact I have been meeting many readers of the BSR (Big Saturday Read) some of whom have asked for pictures and I have been happy to pose with them. This is no different. We have serious disagreements on our politics but we are not enemies.

“I would urge young people – the youths – to shun violence and instead have healthy relationships with their opponents despite political disagreements. My views on politics are public knowledge and if anyone doubts them because of a picture, then they do not know me at all. I have no reason to believe that I can please everyone so suffice to say it’s no more than a storm in a teacup,” Magaisa said.

