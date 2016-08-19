Uebert Angel shares loving moment with wife Beverly in their 13 acre garden – PICTURE

Prominent preacher Uebert Angel and wife Beverly share a loving moment in their 13 acre private garden at their massive mansion in the United Kingdom.

Prominent preacher Uebert Angel and wife Beverly share a loving moment in their 13 acre private garden at their massive mansion home in the United Kingdom.

Writing on Instagram the Spirit Embassy (now Good News Church) founder said “Bebe and I made HARD WORK our WEAPON and now SUCCESS is our SLAVE.”

Angel proceeds to write “In our 13 acre garden with my beautiful wife! #TakeNotesDontHate

In May this year Prophet Angel reportedly splashed out on a $US400 000 Lamborghini sports car for his wife Beverly as a Valentines present.

In an exclusive interview with Nehanda TV in June 2013, Angel defended his flamboyant lifestyle saying he did not take money from offerings in church and instead ran several businesses including real estate. Nehanda Radio

  • Saka

  • Can he really afford that or he is just “claiming”?

  • good life

  • Mface anogona kuronga mari uyu ndatenda!

  • mmmmmm , i suggest he sell that mansion and buy a 2 bedroom flat and then assist the under previleged in Zimbabwe with the surplus of the money$$$ .

    • tindo

      he aint the type, do these people have children

    • And i suggest u do the same

    • Kkkkkk so vanhu vatema ndovega banofanhirwa kudaro here

    • Michael Devere horayiti i will kkkkkkk.

      • Fortune

        Michael answers with emotions. Cant debate

        • Kevin

          Is this suppose to be a debate show thou?

    • Trevor Nyadzayo kkkkkkkk lol wandipedza yu hv made my boring day beta.

    • michael nyathi

      KKKK YOU HAVE THE JUDAS SPIRIT WHICH JESUS REBUKED,WHY DONT YOU ALSO SELL YOUR NOKIA USHER CELLPHONE AND DONATE TO THE POOR

    • Kevin

      Why DO such and lets say he does that to satisfy you < question is what have you sold to bring smiles to the under privileged? And even before does it again, will a 2 room accompany hes whole family that he has, please awake your reasoning

  • hooo ok

  • Mmmmmm mm. ……..

  • Blessed indeed

  • heaven on earth

  • Thats why i hate offering to this BOGUS prophets. living large at the expence of us .we the poor same same nezanu

    • Did you ever give him anything sir

    • Hapana paanobudisa pfuti kuti ndipei mari?

    • How can he give yet he said he hate it

    • Rega vanoda kupa Vale,iwewe warwadziwa nei inobviswa haibvi muhomwe mako I have never heard anyone from these churches achiti ndabirwa mari or ndamanikidzwa kubvisa

    • Rega vanopa vape

    • rubbish tithes can NEVER enrich a prophet cause a lot of christians DONT even pay tithes only a few pay consistently and its only 10% which is so little it can never finance a mansion plus running a church itself is expensive u think church buildings and expenses are free? nonsense People who never pay tithes complain that they r enriching the pastors

      • inizvangu

        Poor and insecure people donate the most my fellow countryman. With the economic and political insecurity rampaging Zim …thats when religious fanaticism thrive hence we have seen churches croping up everywhere.This Mudzanire guy simply raised cash in Zim from the not so enlightened and then left and invested it somewhere else and it seems he is doing well. If I had a group of gullible people to take money from ,I would do a Mudzanire on them too.

      • paparay

        …but the other guy “donated” a BENTLEY to your so called “prophet”?

        • Kevin

          Are you even a Christian to reason the way you reason mate?

    • mbavha idzi nxaa musadzipe mari

      • Fortune

        They love their papa n mama

    • Tabata kutaura kwako hakuratudzi semunhu akagamuchira Jesu asi akagamuchira muporofita

    • Hahaha dnt be fooled its not even tithes money its miracle money haina kuropafadzwa mari yavo.

  • Yeah the heaven is on Earth

  • LG

  • Ah this church business is lucrative shuwa. Vamwe varikupukuta chembere in this country will never ever enjoy such lifestyle

    • Zvake zvaita😂

    • Tanga yakowo tone unoita marii

    • Fortune

      Kkk. I understand he was in uk once

  • Makavapfumisa ka imi murikungodya nhoko dzezvironda nw he is leaving large isu tichidya vergie risina mafuta ndokuti muterere kana vakuri vachitaura imbavha idzi!!

    • Ko iwe urikutadza nei kuvhura yako kuti upfumewo.bcz dis days munhu wese arikutsvaga business ringopa mari.vhura yako tione kuti inopindwa nevangani uye kuti unopfuma here?

      • Fortune

        I Respect myself
        Wouldnt take mari dzevanhu even if its god.s calling

  • Mabasa emari kkk

  • He collected vendors earnings through so called seeding tithes. Now he is rich and the vendors still wandering around the wilderness of harare.

    • tindo

      you spotted him right

    • be serious vendors earnings can build a mansion ? nonsense

      • Ushe

        Remember, there a millions of vendors in Zimbabwe and just imagine if each one seeds just $1!

      • makumbe

        idiot, you are this moron is a thief thats the point

      • Ghost of Sparta

        wake up and use your brain for reasoning and not just for watching twerking videos

      • wezhira nezheve ne zhara

        imbobvunzai wo, kkkk

    • You narrowing the definition of a vendor. Every one is a vendor.

    • already insulting me r u offended?? learn to deabate without insults its not that serious

      • Fortune

        R

      • Jazzy E

        Not if Tabatha is a brain dead moron lol !!

    • Corrected.

    • so ur saying every vendor in these hard times financed his mansion? thats y i say be serious iwewe u r amongst millions who don’t believe in tithes

    • Vending is the act of selling goods for a living. Politicians sell lies to the voters for living as well.

    • Now@ 28 likes, meaning majority agrees with u Azon Streita Twala 😂

    • @Ashley a fact is a fact. Thank you. Lol

    • I agree he truly collected if yu dont agree then explain to us his source of income and his profession

    • Iwe kana usingabise tithe neoffering urikurwadziwei

      • Observer79

        Please question your logic in your response to Azon – what you are saying is akin to saying that people leaving well off in diaspora shouldn’t protest on behalf of their family and friends in Zimbabwe who are suffering at the hands of Mugabe’s government?

    • Handibvise chete, handiiende ikoko zvekare. Ndotenda Mwari nechipo chakadai.

    • why are u Azon’s fact put ur facts dnt insult sameone’s opinion

    • serves these foolish people right, no matter how many times you try to educate them against these thugs, they all want to go to heaven

    • haiwawo

      That is what charlatans do to the gullible.

  • Who said there’s a better life after death ? This is it. Idya mari Angel and Bhebhe wako.

  • So what?

  • He married a whitey?

    • Akabaiwa injection ko mari izereka

    • Chikiti

      She must have taken whitening pills Kkkkkkkkk!

    • vakadzi munozvi shungurudza shame…aah!

  • Mbava idzo

  • Kkkk dzemarema

  • @twala.Can u mention 1 prophet who was poor in de whole bable.Mawhite garment churchs havabvise mari yechegumi but their prophets ur drivng good cars and having good houses ,wre ur dey gettng de riches?

    • Elijah and Jesus

    • The white Garment prophets work they don’t take money from church members.

    • Elijah anga ari poor papi

    • hapana aigara mumasion pamaporofita emubhaibheri imomo

    • chelsea hahaha

    • was jesus poor? Jesus was not poor he fed 5000 people and judas was always stealing from Jesus what did he steal if Jesus was poor?

    • Ez it a sin to stay in a mension.hw cn a prophet bless other people if he cann’t bless himself?

      • Fortune

        Blessed by who…kkk
        He shud use thst money to bless communities.
        Not enrich himself
        Do u have half of wot they own?
        If so… unozvidii kana uri 1.
        Can u live happily uchiona poor vendors soldiering on?

    • You are a fool spiritual life has no tidings with earthly staff .jesus you emulate walked on foot and donkeys inonzi men made religion bambo

    • lol of course he walked u wanted him travel by plane? kkkk Jesus was not poor to be poor mean to lack Jesus NEVER lacked for anything so he wasn’t poor

    • Didn’t Jesus tel the richman to leave his wealth and accept Jesus as his saviour? His followers are soo poor why cant he do smthing for them?

    • bable chii

    • Matii madii

    • A donkey in Jesus time is a helicopter of today. Jesus was very rich

    • Usataure kwausina kuswera iwe. Donkey is a donkey. Jesu akati u cant serve 2 masters God and money

    • Jesus was very poor munoverenga ripiko?Bible a aah hezvo

    • Anga asina kana musha (foxes have dens and birds have nests but the son of man had nowhere to lay down his head at night )anozvipupurira Jesu iwe woti he was rich

    • whats your definition of poor? poor hantiti kushaya?? Jesu ayishayeyi?? he lived a supernatural life dear when he needed anything he produced it… pakashayika chikafu he produced food miraculously, when there was an issue of tax he got money from a fish , when he wanted a donkey he would go and send someone to get a donkey for him so he is poor papi when he can produce everything he needs?? if any desciple gets sick he would heal them Saka were is the poverty when u can provide anything u need??

    • Wezhira

    • nhai imi, pakaungana vanhu vaidarika 5000 Jesu akabvunza vadzidzi kuti tine marii ivo ndokuti tine mari yekutenga zvingwa zviviri nehohove 5, vanga vasina mari. elijah akanga asina mari ndokusaka bible richiti pane paaivigirwa chingwa nemakunguwo. Johani mubhabhatidzi aitogara mu wilderness anga asina chinhu, zvekusimira chaizvo aipfeka matewhe emhuka. hongu kupfuma mwari anopfumisa asi—– handidi hangu kutaura zvakawanda

    • Chingwa nehove hazvina kubva kumbuva yekamwe kamfana here

    • people so full of shit thesedays ,one fool says a donkey is similar to a helicopter and meant jesus was rich,i wonder which idiot pastor taught u that,jesus rode a donkey so that the man on the street cud relate to him,becoz it represented suffering amd humilty,and most peopl were suffering in those days with very few rich people

    • Mabible anoverengwa Pano hameno kuti ndeekupi…kkkkkkkk…hanzi Jesu ndiye akatenga chingwa nehove..amana ka

    • kkkkkkk haaaya zvakaoma rega ndiseke ini muborn free

    • Was Jesus rich u dumb prick,didn’t he talk about how hard it is for a rich man to enter heaven

    • Kuporesa, kuprovider everything is that rich Tabatha Mlambo apa tirikutaura upfumi hwenyika, he was spiritual rich but pano pasi he had nothing even boots chaidzo aipfeka hwasha kupefoma ma miracles ndokupfuma here? Usina musha even ma parents ake maivake na Joseph they were very poor zvakanyorwa mubible

  • This is the heaven that they preach, they’re living it whilst promising you a lie.

  • Confidence tricksters feeding off the poor and desperate using a God who is free for ALL.

  • Next tym people should be wiser.#Gospenterprenuership

  • Nxaaah

  • …. let them enjoy it all for it is not easy to qualify and survive in next life……..

  • Zvavo vanodya dzemarema.

  • Rambai muchibvisa matiths zviri kufaya

  • Mari dzenyu dze ma tides dzokweshwa nevakangwara umwe akuvaka zimbabwe yose nadzo kuputika nemari zvituta kwahi touch not our papa nxaa mazimbo mugabe achatonga kusvika afa kurara takarara too much

    • Kkkkk dai zvainzi akuzvivakira iye achivakira vacho vamunoti vabirwa itai zvekwenyu ikoko musiyane nezvekwevamwe,pane akambouya kwauri achichema kuti ndabirwa mari naye here,iwewe unorwadziwa nei rega vadyirwe mari dzacho

    • Chero surname yako inongotaura yoga

  • hee touch not hee papa hee my prophet hee pwesero kusvika ndapwesero.vachidzura zvavo mari maface vanabenzi vachiombera maoko zvangu zvirikufaya apa uchetengeseswa mafuta eshato kuti unyatsobiriwa mari mushe.

    • Shumba,kusaziva kufa wena.Vanhu vatema tinonyanya kuda zvinhu zvemashiripiti.Hameno kuti tichangwara riini.Unotorereiko fuma yevana vako kundopa mumwe munhuvo zvake,inga zvakaoma.

  • Dzemarema ngadzidyiwe…kana usingagone kudya yako ipa vanogona kuidya and they will show you how it’s done 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

  • havangatadzi pafunge chidhina 10 dollars pakatengwa 1000 atova kumberi, apa vakatenga zvidhinha zvacho havana kana yemurivo

  • Todya zvemarema, I like it

  • Pfuma yevakapusa inodyiwa nevakangwara. Ilifa leziwula lidliwa yizihlakaniphi that’s what bible says

  • The U.K. must chuck him out of that place.

  • Ndozvichaitwa vamwe vanhu naMakandiwa naMagaya muno. Kurohwa mari kusvika palast penny

  • Regai adye dzemarema

  • vakomana ava vanonetsa

  • noooooo kani handizvopi izvi really

  • clever bastard

  • A con man

  • onzwa rimwe richiti “go deeper papa”.

  • Their followers are still poor

  • poverty mentality dzinongofunga Kuti kutambudzika ndoo huMwari hwakawanda bt if u check correctly in the bible from Abraham they wher rich bt it doesn’t mean kwakanga kusina varombo the moment God start to speak with he will make sure will left u filthy rich coz he is God of everything the creator of universe akaviga goridhe nemadimonds Pasi if get close to him will reveal it to u tinoona Mwari pavanhu vaakatuma

    • The rich people of the bible worked..They had traceable wealth yavaipihwa naMwari. Ava venyu ava vanopfuma nechegumi imbavha. Hatina kuramba kuti Mwari anokomborera vanhu isu..ava papa venyu ava itsotsi

    • chegumi havhipfumisi mufundisi not everyone pays tithes vanhu vakawanda havabvise ndovano chema kuti vafundisi vanopfuma nemari yechegumi

    • mufundisi akadya chegumi Haisi mhosva coz chegumi ndechevaRev and vamuri kutaura nezvavo avo they have traceable life bt its only Kuti makatanga kuvaziva izvozvi bt pavakapinda napo hamupazivi ndodambudziko revanhu vatema abudirira wese Hanz mushonga kana Kuti itsotsi Sei muchitenda Kuti Satan anopfumisa kupfuura Mwari

  • kkkkkkk musachema ndimi monono tenga macooking oil ema 2500 rands hanzi annointing oil ,so sad u knoe

  • Musanyeperane guys.Prophet Angel has businesses of his own that enable him to live a lifestyle he wants.check Forbes and see how much he is worth..and mind you Forbes list is not complied based on tithes.

    • the only Zimbo listed in the Forbes list is Strive Masiyiwa don’t spread cheap falsehoods how can Forbes list pple with no formal properly audited companies

    • Reread the list and stop lying to yourself

    • Inini ndaverenga list yeForbes. Strive aripo but hapana Angel. Vane maforked tongue maso-called pastor edu aya

    • Nyangwe aine mabusiness iyi mari yakavaka mansion iyi ndeyechegumi fullstop

    • Stop defending your lie Jamela. Aaaaa

    • So you are saying his money can not build that mansion??

    • Hamaya. Tirikungoda link yekuti Angel aripa forbes plus inotaura nezvemabusiness ake. Kana pasina then ehe haana yatinoti “clean money”

    • tibvire iwe unozivei. imari dze church idzi

    • Felix Mase iwe unoziva zvako ini ndoziva zvangu.

    • Jamela uyu asi ihama yaAngel

    • kkkkkkk #Amai Paida Muguti

    • Jamela wakanyeberwa kkkkkk

    • He did not build it he bought it dick heads nemari yechegimi yako pusayi.

    • Kana muriimwi vabati vemari yeku Spirit Embassy then ndizvozvo.zvino kana musiri ndimwi makatonyeberwa

    • Tipe link Forbes tione

    • Mopusirireiko kusvika pakadayii,tichaisa vamwe venyu mablinkers kunge mbongoro kuty muite kafocus mbijana,mbijana chete

  • Kkkkkkkk vodya zvavo zvemarema ko mungambavadiii? Hapaaaana ende hapanaaa,kwaaaa

  • So its gud for a man of God to brag or floss to the underpriviledfe bulshit article

  • Princess

    m not an Angel fan but one thing i have realised is this guy is hard working shuwa. ane mabusiness hobho here and there.

  • Fox

    Hahahaha arikudya dzemarema. Taikuudzai muchiti Papa Papa kkkk

  • Ini ndigere newanguwo mkadzi saka inews idzodzo? Usatinyangadze

    • Pamakagara pacho tsano pasiyana nepakagara angel

    • Lol hausikuona here kuti apa paita stayera. Thats a true conman living in style

  • Chikiti

    Magicians on the pulpit

  • Give Caesar the things that are Caesars…

  • You live poor peoplw kumush kwenyu uchinopa angel mwari achiti give the poor and the widows

  • Hanzi muchavaona nezvibereko zvawo…why wld a man of God get richer and richer when he really knows he is on earth temporarily?

    • Being poor is not holy my bro

    • U cant serve 2 masters God and money. Mat 6vs24. That man is clearly rich meaning he got money

  • Just saying ,why is it that these church leaders are so rich most of them when they started they had nothing but a few years later they are so big .the church members still at the same place if not worse off .am not jealousy of anyone being rich but my question is how do they leave with themselves everyday coming to church and seeing their church members poor and poorer in poverty and yet they can spend so much money on expensive items .a true man of God would not want to lead that kind of life while his members are suffering .anyway these days we don’t have true men of God all we have is business men who care about themselves and full stop .

  • Munhu wese anonamata anofanira kuonekwa kunamata thru ms results. Kunamata kusina mabasa nezviratidzo kwakafa

  • Mbojani usazvitsvagira kutikwa iwe

  • hazvisi zvamwari izvi ndezva satan

  • Funny if its a christian pple go bananas but if it’s a traditional healer pple jus chill…

  • Vanhu vaShe.

  • Zimra must find him!

  • yours is the Kingdom of Heaven!Paradise in eternity up in the Sky?somebody say AMEN!kkkkkkkkk!

  • I also think its all about the choices we make !zvinhu zvese zviri pano pasi zvine mubayiro even hurombo hune mubairo as well so its all about the choices we make kamablazo kakaita yako choice and ndiyoyi yamuri kuona ini newe tikaitawo dzedu so tese nekamablazo tichawana mubaira wema choices atakaita God aside right here on earth our choices have mibayiro!straight up!ukanwa hwahwa unoto dhakwa,ukadyawo Sadza unotoguta zvese zvese zvine mubayiro!kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk!

  • Very well said Kumbirayi Samuriwo Marodza…… it has become a lucrative business these days. How on earth do they accumulate such wealth in no time? Are we praying to a different God from theirs? How come God blesses them with so much wealth in such a short time which doesn’t happen to the rest of us? Whom are they fooling? Taking advantage of the vulnerable. We all know where they accumulate all this wealth from and they should be ashamed of themselves. Flying private jets and living an expensive lifestyle yet their own members of the congregation have absolutely nothing….. I hate them when they come out to show their wealth and start telling people how they were penniless and now God blessed them with enormous wealth….. shame on you lot.

  • Why tinting hair

  • Aah INI Zvinondishamisa nevanhu vanorwadziwa nemaprophets vanobirwa hanty ndovanoenda ikoko so why worryyourself

    • Au a prophetess ?

    • Havasi maprophets aya matsotsi aya,haikona kutamba nezita rekuti prophet.This crook has nothing in common with biblical prophets e.g Elijah.Imbavha iyi.

    • Why worry about the people who worry about those who are being cheated?

  • Ndezve piano pasi, sasanai asi kanamotsva mugehena munokungura mari dzamaivhara vamwe

  • Silver and gold belongs to God.

  • I have never heard of them helping children homes or anything in their community.

  • That man was a businessman with companies in the U.K before being a Prophet.Hands off that Prophet

    • Akasiya izvo business rine slow money. Kune yakabooka iyi yechegumi. U just need to sweet talk people

    • Is it??

    • Was he a millionaire before he became a prophet because now he is….

    • Hey guys ,this is not a prophet he is just a conman.Most of our so called prophets,matsotsi aya imbavha idzi.These crooks have nothing in common with biblical prophets.Dont misuse the word prophet mhani.

    • Angel ayitamba nhamo. Kukanga maputi chaiko.

    • So he is not allowed to progress in life bcoz he was poor?

  • I did not know he was married to a blonde white woman.

  • Azon Streita Twala u r currently at 28 likes meaning agreement 😀 with u

  • obscene. And tge reason I will not be caught dead in church funding the lifestlyes of these fake ‘prophets’

  • Akawanepi Mari yese iyi mupfanha uyu

  • Zvinei netambo inoinda ku number plate

  • major

  • Ndewechechi ipi??

  • with his wife no problem with that.

  • Captain Kangar00

    In this picture he is saying ” I have always wanted a blonde ende mari yeMabaranzi taka tora”

  • Voitsvaka, voiwana, voidya voikonewa kkkk

  • GODPROTECTEDAMEN

    nice house Prophet Angel one of these days on earth i will have my own mansion hate or like it Prophet Angel is going somewhere and imba yawo yakanaka.

  • kambavha kakabira vanhu mari kakutizira kuchando

  • Yaaa vakaruka bag… vakangwara havananhami. Nhamoinesu mabharanzi

  • He cannot afford a 13 acre UK mansion. UNLESS it is in freezing Scotland.

  • Nhai va mudzanire mwana wekumusha pedu pa chivamba pa Dzoro primary school pane vana vaya vanopfuura nepamba penyu paya vachienda ku xool vasina kana bhutsu vadzingwa chikoro .munozvizivao here before you show us your lavish life style ???? Ko todiiko nhai mwana wekumusha

  • Kudyiwa wakasvinura sedemba

  • k

  • Ma tithes anobhadhara amana. When i grow up I want to be a Papa chete!!

  • Chuck Norris

    This Nigga was showing off the inside of a mansion in Frisco Texas a year or so ago. Which is which ? Wsup with dis NIGGA?

  • Kuba nezita raMwari uchiti hauonekwi. Dai satan akurega eubert

  • Kunzima

  • believers in riches

    those who attend such churches are very stupid . They are enriching very uneducated people like angel . Just stop going to their churches and you will soon see how these people will fail.

  • Honie have you fed the snakes, Uebert asks his beautiful wife

  • Its not right

  • Maoko emapenzi mapadza evakachenjera. Fuma yevakapuwa inodyiwa nevakangwara.

  • (Prof )Changamire Gudo (Phd)

    mbhava chete just uses god to STEAL money from masses any how this guy has HIV and is deteriorating ,

  • Is it true kuti ndiye mumwe wema twins ekufamba muna 1st kuHarare vasika kupfeka vaya?

  • inizvangu

    Idya mari dze madinga zvako iwe Mudzanire.Madinga ngaatsve.

  • A fool id born everyday you reap what you sow

  • It will be easy for aa carmel to go through the eye of the needle333333333333333333333333333333333222222223s

  • Kkkkkkkk nemari hako…iwe uchiti#tajamyka nemboma kuno

  • so what is special with him n his wife

  • Mazimba munongofunga kuti munhu akaita mari aba.Matithe ne ma offerings haatenge imba yakadai.

  • You shall know them by the fruits they produce.

  • Kalife kakadai ndokadawo.

    • Princess

      iwe taura hako

  • Mamwe macomments ayo dzaapfungwa dzenyu dzekumama idzo. Kuti mutarise kuti vamwe vacho vane mabusiness avanorunner bodo asi nanga nanga netumari twematithe. Imwe church yakadeedza majournalist vaida kumboona kutiti mari inobviswa nevanhu inomborii paservice. Hapana kana akaudzwa nezvedanho iri pavakapedza kukanda mari ikabva yanzi ngaiverengwe vechechi nevemapepa varipo. Mari yakabuda ipapo hayaitombokwana kana kubhadhara maexpenses emusi iwoyo, itai muchimboteedzawo maservices avo kwete kungodhomoka.

  • Nabu

    WOE to you who are rich for you have already received your comfort

  • Christianity is the biggest stumbling block to African social and economic development….quit this religion and you will see how much you can succeed as an individual.

  • hanzi usaera umwe nechikero nkt chikero chawaera nacho uchaerwawo nacho.zvikanzi zvirinyore pangamera kupinda nepaburi retsono pamupfumi kupinda muushe hwekudenga

  • i like this life a simple pic of you Man Of God makes people crazy.Our God owns cattle upon a thousand hills hamusati maona chinhu

  • @garweh2011 soo ?

  • Zvavo

  • I tap to that good living annointing

  • ONLY GOD KNOWS WHO ARE WE TO JUDGE. No one has got an idea how these people acquired their wealth.

  • Shame

  • wakatotandavara hako ? mumwe wako akaiswa mbira dzakondo uko ,ahiiiii!

  • KGB General, Directorate K

    A true PROFIT indeed kkkk

  • Vakamweta mari dzevanhu vakujamba masipika pa Uk

  • Supren

    But Donald c..ko..o shagged this bleaching whore several times in Harare. And charles man…u.i..a akakwira apa several times apa moti Godly Bleached whore!!!

  • Supren

    TO BEV MUDZANIRE, BLEACH YOUR SKIN BUT CANCER IS BIGGER THAN MONEY, garo rako ringori as black pakati, matin..j..i same HAMUNA BRAIN MURUME NEMKADZI, ITAI NGUVA ICHIRIPO, TICHAKUBVUNZAI HEDU PAMBERI APO, ICHAORA NYINI IYOYO

  • Zimbabwe Rhodeesia

    Whilst men of the cloth like Modest Pastor Evan, banished by the president are striving for the emancipation of the suffering god forsaken true chosen people of this world, the Zimbabweans. This self proclaimed millionaire, obviously false gold digging “Prophet” Is enjoying lovey dovey luxury as he waits for others to wage the battle and finish the war so he can return to Zimbabwe to enjoy and show off again. Unonyadzisa iwe Ubert! All your followers and worshippers should be ashamed of themselves and confess their stupidity of investing in this godless “Spirit” Embassy ..lol….ha ha ha…I’m laughing at those foolish gullible congregants …kwa kwa kwa…mazibharanzi!

  • fidza

    u r right, he is hard working at stealing peoples money and turn around and disses them. If you listen to his 2012-13 sermons he confessed he was broke in the UK, ega nemuromo wake. He got money in zim and started his so called businesses, just like Makandiwa, Magaya, and these guys always turn around and say they got thriving businesses and dnt use church money. He can just simply say i used church money to start a booming business, we all know thats where he got the money from anyway.