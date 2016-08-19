Uebert Angel shares loving moment with wife Beverly in their 13 acre garden – PICTURE

Prominent preacher Uebert Angel and wife Beverly share a loving moment in their 13 acre private garden at their massive mansion in the United Kingdom.

Writing on Instagram the Spirit Embassy (now Good News Church) founder said “Bebe and I made HARD WORK our WEAPON and now SUCCESS is our SLAVE.”

Angel proceeds to write “In our 13 acre garden with my beautiful wife! #TakeNotesDontHate

In May this year Prophet Angel reportedly splashed out on a $US400 000 Lamborghini sports car for his wife Beverly as a Valentines present.

In an exclusive interview with Nehanda TV in June 2013, Angel defended his flamboyant lifestyle saying he did not take money from offerings in church and instead ran several businesses including real estate. Nehanda Radio