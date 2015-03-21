FeaturedLocal

The Rich Kids of Zimbabwe: Part 1 (Pictures)

By Concern Mbira

The rich kids of Zimbabwe are showing off on Instagram: Sports cars, gold plated Italian sneakers and first class travel has become the lifestyle of the new elite in a country teetering on the brink of economic and political collapse.

Sidney Hambira Junior (Instagram)
Sidney Hambira Junior (Instagram)

Zimbabwe is second only to the Congo in the list of the poorest countries in the world, according to figures from the IMF.

The Heritage Foundation and Wall Street Journal identified Zimbabwe’s economy as one of the most repressed economies in Sub Saharan Africa and in the bottom five of the 2015 Index of Economic Freedom.

During the 1980s and early 1990s Zanu-PF promised a socialist redistribution of land and wealth to the majority rural population, who had been deprived of land and resources by the government of Ian Smith.

Despite indigenisation and black economic empowerment strategies, Zimbabwe is still one of the poorest and most expensive countries in the world. In Zimbabwean society there exists an elite of well-connected businessman and senior politicians.

This tiny minority has taken advantage of the new society they’ve built for themselves and reaped huge benefits.

Bentleys’ and Rolls Royces’ appear frequently in the capital, cruising down the pot-holed roads of Harare, passing hordes of informal traders who are barely able to a scrape a living on the streets.

The luxury golf estate of Borrowdale Brooke and Sam Levy’s Village are becoming a car spotters dream, rivalling London and Dubai’s rich spots. For a select few in Zimbabwe life is better than ever.

A prominent example is businessman Philip Chiyangwa and his 18 bedroom, 25 lounge mansion in Borrowdale which has made him a model of success for young Zimbabweans in the eyes of the Ministry of Information.

But most people cannot afford the lifestyle of Philip Chiyangwa and the elite. Another example is Sidney Hambira. He is the technical director of Sidal Engineering and has won a tender to maintain the water pipes for Harare City Council.

His sons Instagram profile, worthy of Rich Kids of Instagram, is littered with striking examples of rich’s opulent lifestyle; luxury fashion goods, VIP trips to Las Vegas and New York with bottles of Dom Perignon are routine for this international jet setter.

hambira rolex and airticketA first class Emirates ticket, a stack of $100 bills and a rolex watch. The contents worth of this picture alone is more than most Zimbabweans make in a life time.

Sidney’s Instagram features everything from luxury designer clothes, party’s in Vegas strip clubs to joy rides in daddy’s Porsche Panamera.

His attitude reflects that of many rich play boys in Harare who are all becoming increasingly detached from the daunting reality of poverty facing many Zimbabweans.

The Zimbabwean government could barely afford to hold its own elections 2014 and is still struggling to pay civil servant salaries into the New Year.

Sidney on the other hand doesn’t seem to have any difficulty funding his playboy lifestyle.

The dreams of the younger generation of poor Zimbabweans are being warped by these scenes of over extravagance.

“My $5000 Alligator Skin 14K Gold-Plated Guiseppe Zanetti’s Just arrived from Italy”
“My $5000 Alligator Skin 14K Gold-Plated Guiseppe Zanetti’s Just arrived from Italy”

Sidney Hambira is just one of many children who belong to senior politicians and businessman languishing in the ethically dubious sums of money that pour in from “trading in the grey.”

The harrowing reality is many Zimbabweans have not been paid this year; Mbada Diamonds failed to paid its workers for months and several weeks ago disgruntled workers raided the Grain Marketing Board companies head office.

The average wage in Zimbabwe is nineteen times lower than neighbouring countries Zambia, Botswana and South Africa.

The cost of living in Zimbabwe is among the highest in the world and huge imbalances in income and costs, caused by hyperinflation, are still having an effect on families and businesses.

Phone bills in Zimbabwe are among the highest in Africa and borrowing money from commercial banks comes with a whopping 15 to 20 interest.

It is worrying that Sidney’s mind there is nothing wrong with brandishing his overpriced toys in a country as poor as Zimbabwe.

While much of the country’s youth are either jobless or cannot afford higher education.

Hambira sports carHambira’s material lifestyle is the antithesis of what President Robert Mugabe and the war veterans fought for Zimbabwe’s liberation wanted to achieve.

The income level or GDP per capita in Zimbabwe is the joint second lowest in the world, at $600, level with Liberia.

Last year the Instagram accounts of rich individuals in Iran were removed after the government feared they would ferment public anger and backlash among opposition groups and activists in Tehran.

The reach of the Internet in Zimbabwe has greatly improved and over the past few years telecommunication companies have began offering data to thousands of people who can access the internet on their mobile phone.

How long before the people of Zimbabwe begin to protest against the growing inequality of income and the ludicrous scenes of money floating around cyberspace.

Bob Marley was a very popular and successful musician. He did not make a great deal of money throughout his career. He did however acquire a richness and wealth of a different kind.

He said that ‘the greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.

The new generation of wealthy Zimbabwean’s should take heed of these words and accept their responsibility to be agents of positive change.

  • Ludzi gwaMandevu

    Eish; following black American culture of being pompous and showy. Probably money stollen from the poor through corruption in government tenders.

  • Nhasi Tamuka

    Eish wot about these Marimba Park boys private club spending dough in 5 star hotels across the world underground !

  • Jonathan Nyasha Takavarasha

    With all due respects to you the writer, this is a badly written article that completely misses the point. It is not a crime to be rich, after all are we not all in our own fashion trying to be rich and/ or wealthy? What is wrong and what you article fails to draw attention to is the fact that it is wrong to get wealthy on the basis of a tender to maintain the city’s pipes when there is little evidence of work done. If he (the father) had actually been doing the work tendered for and we could see the result then great let him fly first class, buy alligator skin shoes and whatever else! But he is not doing that that is the point you article misses. Concern it is not a crime to be rich don’t villainise those that are and deserve to be! This article should not be about Sydney it should be about his father and whether or not the rate payers of Harare are getting their rates’ worth from his company!

    • Nyimo

      I thought it is alerting us to that. With these revelations we now ask ourselves why we drink sewerage water why our fellow countrymen in high density areas go for years on end yet this guy is living large. Kuwudza mwana kupedzisira nhayi?

      • the bigger boss

        Pamberi mob justice/regime change

        • gerro

          Bhunu iwebthila with your broken shona..you’ve been advocating for us to kill other while you watch it on tv for the longest time arsehole..now drop it…it ain’t HAPPENING.

    • the bigger boss

      It is a crime to be rich when you are a criminal. Plenty in mugabeland. Where others brass there’s muck. $132 billion will be clawed back. Witness the thieving sank abacha/Neto/nguema cabals

      • gerro

        Boss that ran pink butt naked.on the streets after we came after yoi?

    • Hugh Sihwa

      Crittal Hope Private Limited, a struggling company owned by flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa, has been ordered to pay its 18 workers retrenchment packages to the tune of $385 000. Sons enjoying life yet employees go without payment for months

    • wilddong Pumer

      Thats a very good point. The article is indeed a little muddy and has no clear punchline. It sounds like the writer has problems with richness itsself, which is why he quoted Bob Marley as saying that money is not important. Its nobody’s fallt when one person works hard and succeeds while another chooses a path that leads to failer. The one who succeeds has a right to enjoy his success and display it the way he wants, unless the writer suggests that we go back to communism or socialism or whatever repressive system long gone. Like you perfectly pointed out, the thing which needed to be highlighted was if the tender proceedures and usage were corrupt leading to the winner misusing the funds instead of fullfilling his duties.

    • disqus_YQS0Xx1c3t

      The article does not say it is a crime to be rich,it merely states that it is morally and ethically wrong to prance around like a billionaire in a country with +-90% unemployment pretending everything is great.It is even worse to act like that when the money you are using(knowingly) whether it came from daddy or whoever is money from the taxpayers pocket.

      • chirau

        morally wrong my foot. If a poor person in Dubai can go in public to show his strife why can’t the opposite occur in a poor place? The means of accumulation might be questionable, but how one expresses themselves is totally up to them as long as it does not violate another being.

        • Bhonimbi

          You are contradicting yourself …

          • chirau

            no sir, you are the one failing to understand

        • BrightonMuzenda

          Where are you getting Dubai from?We are talking about Zimbabwe here.Is the questionable wealth from a taxpayers pocket not violating someone else(the taxpayer?) who has had to work hard for their money only to find that it is being spent on something other than what it was intended for.You contradict yourself here.

          • chirau

            well, if you cannot understand the Dubai example, which is apparently clear to everyone else but you, I cannot pursue this discussion with you. Take a step back, read it, understand it and then get back to me.

          • BrightonMuzenda

            You are delusional, how about take a few steps back to school and get an education.

          • Ngonie

            Chirau is right.How people express their money is up to them especially the kids. u cant really blame the kid for the father or families inheritence.

    • Methinks1

      That’s what you get when people get into journalism schools without proper qualifications.

    • Frodo Baggins

      Jonathan, you missed the main point of the article and I say that with the same due respect you have given the author. The article is examining a MORAL ISSUE on whether it is appropriate or even wise for the wealthy, particularly their kids to engage in an extravagant and unnecessarily showy display of their means of living in a country where the perception is that the accumulation of that wealth is largely circumstantial and at the expense of the poor. It is an examination of a prevailing attitude of braggartism which is equivalent to making a mockery of the poor, “kutsvinya”, not an examination of the processes of acquisition which are probably based on conjecture since we do not know the scope or specifics of that contract. What we do know, which is based on fact, is that Sydney is a good example of one of many proponents of that attitude, I can name three who have expressly commented on his own posts that the rest of the other Zimbabweans are poor because they are lazy, that is not right. So whilst it is not a crime to be rich, a certain degree of modesty and sensitivity to the plight of others is required otherwise people will begin to question the source of that wealth which may possibly lead to a social and political uprising. Ko kungodya mari yako wakanyarara zvakaipei?

      • chirau

        hazvina kuipa kudya mari yako chinyararire. But hazvina futi kuipa kudya mari yako zvine noise. Ko ndogoteerera iwe pakudya mari yangu? Munhu famba zvawada.

        • Frodo Baggins

          Chirau, hazvidi kuteerera inini, pane kazwi kako wega kanofanira kukuudza kuti zvakaipa kudya mari zvinenoise uyezve nechikonzero chacho. Kune vamwe vanhu hakapo nokuda kwehundyire nehumbimbinoga!

          • chirau

            you shouldn’t assume that voice exists in all of us, kwatinobva kwakasiyana. Ini I don’t even hear that voice. I don’t think it’s even because of selfishness. If others can show off their wives on Facebook whom they love so much, why can’t I show off the things I love, the material things. Ivo vanatwo here tuma voice tunovaudza kuti kuonererwa nevakadzi kunge tese tinavo hakusi bhoo?

          • Miss Rue

            I agree with you Chirau . We all post things on social media The difference here is that zvevamwe zvinodhura kupfuura zvevamwe. Its not a crime to post on social media everyone does it . ZXvanetsa apa ndezvekuti people feel offended by lifestyle yevamwe. Why should people who can afford to fly first class fly economy . Whyy cant that same person flying first class show off his ticket when the one flying economy is doing it. Is it a crime to be able to afford more in life? Journalist was looking for a way to attack this boy . Hapana zvaataura zvine sense .

          • chirau

            Taurai henyu Miss Rue. MaZimbo mangani anoposter every week pa facebook kuti ‘taakutogocha’, ‘prezha rachinja’ etc. And we are fine with it coz we are from the same bracket. But the moment someone who is above us does the same thing with their resources we rush to say heee anoonererwa, heeee humility what what. We have a lot of double standards within our society, and we try to hide it with humility. Same thing nevasikana vanopfeka ma bikini. Unonzwa vachitsoropodzwa pama forum, yet varivo vanorwarirwa nemachinda ese.

          • SRD

            I agree with you completely. Mataura chokwadi

          • BrightonMuzenda

            I think you have misunderstood what is written here completely,the article is merely stating that there are huge issues in Zimbabwe and it is morally questionable to drive around popping bottles of Dom P while the rest of the country starves around you.It is even more questionable when the source of your riches is suspected of coming from a state tender.

          • Guest

            if you cannot understand the Dubai example, which is apparently clear to everyone else but you, I cannot pursue this discussion with you. Take a step back, read it, understand it and then get back to me.

          • ngonie

            Mr Muzenda u buyan alteza today u post it on facebook and pipo say congrats. buy a phantom today and post it thats when pipo start talking about nhamo dze nyika. siyanai nevanhu vadye mari dzavo zvine noise vachi popperma bottles..

    • Miles Lancmore

      wow

    • dhebhukai

      Taura hako.

  • the bigger boss

    Bassop zpuff zpoo-f rich kids with zero brains looted obscene wealth. Remember or on our lists. The ‘ bigger’ u pretend to be, for sure the harder you’ll fall. Daddy also !!!!!!!!!!

  • Mother Teresa

    If you work hard for your money you would encourage your kids to do the same. But it’s the poor ratespayers money that is funding this obscene flamboyant lifestyle. Harare city is full of dealers

    • wezhira

      The story itself is indeed a skeleton which requires some form of sophistication in order to figure out explicitly the writer’s story line. However, not discrediting the writer’s views entirely, he has manage to reflect on the exact events which denotes boy’s lavish lifestyle not taking away the fact that he was scrappy in doing so.

      I think, from my perspective, the thrust of the story is all about morals. The Zimbabwean society at large has since lost its morals. Being rich as a reward for hard working is an inspiration to the society, the Zimbabwean society at large. One my ask me whether it is immoral to be rich and live a lavish lifestyle. Let me share this, what really defines an act as moral as opposed to immoral? Some of you were quick to say being rich is not bad… the writer is against those who are rich …. I say the writer was pointing to us the day light immorality that has become a norm in our society.

      • Firstworldproblems

        I think when looking at the question of moral vs immoral one has to look at the environment in which someone is showing his or her wealth off.In the case of Zimbabwe with such a ridiculous gini coefficient and a GDP per cap of $600 or so it is somewhat immoral to run around in your $5k shoes gloating how fantastic your life is. #blessed?! I think not, how about #Ihopethetaxpayerswhopaidformy5kshoeslikethem or #thankyoutaxpayersforfundingmyopulentlifestyle.Either way my point is when you see the dire situation many Zimbabweans are in I think living like a king is somewhat immoral or at least showing it off to that extent.

      • Mother Teresa

        True that. People gloat with their ill-gotten riches in Zimbabwe. They make the poor look like it’s their fault they are that way. Zimbabwe’s moral compass has gone haywire. While the writer failed to articulate the valid issues of the story, readers are left to infer. Being wealthy is by no means immoral but getting rich from dishonest means and flaunting that wealth is certainly immoral. By and large many wealthy people in the country are doing so by taking advantage of the mismanagement of the country. Tell me if those same would like to see a change of government at all. Teaching your kids to consume lavishly is certainly not love. It is antithetical to the moral nature of society. But then again who am I to define what is moral or not. This story must get the authorities to investigate the tenders awarded to the father and see if service has been delivered. Mari yeziya haidyiwi kudai

        • Pafunge

          I have come to realise that the people who make clean money, through hard and honest work, are humble and do not show off. Those who get rich through dubious means including corruption will invariably show off. I think the article is well written but maybe there are some of us who have been affected somehow. ..

  • Israel S Chiduri

    Big up to anyone who is making good and clean money. If you’re one of them please enjoy it and always know that there are jealous scumbags out there.

    • yo

      Fool !

    • king midas

      “good and clean”, put that in BOLD

    • SocietyisScrewed

      Ahahahaha the oan just graduated from uni and is living large off his father’s hustling of people in Zim. He deserves a slap, not praise.

    • ngonie

      ndizvozvo baba..

  • Saxton

    Do not be misled by this report. This boy stays in Australia. Western Australia, Peth to be specific. There are many rich Zimbos in Australia just in case you did not know. The problem is ZANU PF has been telling people that people in diaspora wash the bottoms of old people. But then, what is the problem if you get paid?
    Zviri kufaya imi muchidya sadza he munyu kumusha.

    • yo

      Idiot

  • zvanyanya

    What i got from this article is that its not right to flaunt your riches to the people whom your parents are stealing from. This guy is an engineer and got a tender to repair harare pipes which he didnt do. Then his kids flaunt all these riches telling us the povo that we are stupid paying for the repairs which are not being done. Its ok to be rich when you have worked hard for yourself and enjoy your wealth not at the expense of us povo. If iits a national cake it needs to be shared not to only a few people who are well connected and or related to the ruling Zanu. Yes there is always going to be social inequality but not stealing from the people that is no acceptable. Its high time Zimbabweans stand up and fight for our rights.

    • ngonie

      ryts????? usaite ma funnies.. mada kungwarira nekuty dzaku flauntwa mari. maryts magara hamuna. kana makutaura zvema ryts iyi nyaya yepa this article should be the last one u stand up for and deal with.. musada kunetsana ne fruit (mwana), bazi (mdhara) but kune mudzi wamuno nyatsoziva muchitya kudzura nekupisa . mudzi ndoukutsikirira maryts ako nt bazi ne muchero.. zvanyanya kudii zvanyanya zvekuda kublamer vanhu vasina mhosva… siyana vanhu vakadaro. ukaita mari iyezvino yakafanana neyavo you wil be living expensive fty.. u wont be concerned about the general zimbabweans..

  • Vanotidako

    Meanwhile one old grany cant even afford sadza nemadora in her grass thatched roof , mud and pike hut where she coiked her kast rooster in 1979 before independence to feed mugabe’s comrades!

    • Mseyamwa

      Kaña granny vari vekuZibagwe don’t worry manje manje vanenge vaane matiles in the thatched hut. Auxilia will make sure of that.

      • Vanotidako

        KikikiKikiki i hope so, ushe hwaendawo kwedu kwa Chirimuhazu!

    • yo

      That is not your problem

  • matanzima nkomo

    Piecemeal articles like the one in question have a vague line that displays sinister motives. A quick check will inform us that the Harare City Council is an opposition entity and has been for long except when the local government minister appointed a commission to run it a few years back. Did the businessman in question get his tender lately or has his tender not been renewed from 1980? Surely giving an example of 1 or 2 people who are rich does not do justice to the headline, does it? Chiyangwa, a man whose beginnings some of us know, did not make his money yesterday despite the fact that it was after independence. But it was during the country’s so called hay days nonetheless. Could the the writer refer to us the IMF document that lists Zimbabwe being second poorest nation in the world? Thumb sucking information off spurious sources in the media can hardly pass as fact. Zimbabwe has it’s problems whose multi -faceted origins every citizen is aware of but God forbid we are not anywhere as near as criminal as the writer wants to portray us. Despite it being an awkward way of doing business, ours is a cash economy. Very expensive yes but every house, car, plane and whatever else money can buy, is fully paid for. The cancer of corruption must be fought or at least be seen to be fought. Yes the writer stirs the hornet’s nest as all of us should, and he is right. But to tar everything black for a miserly one or two examples is injustice to his intended point. It just doesn’t have depth. If the writer had done his research right he would have covered a lot of ground telling us about the informal sector. That massive driver of the economy in Zimbabwe, although one not to be proud of cannot be ignored. Go to towns such as Zvishavane, Mashava, Filabusi, Gwanda, Shamva, Bindura, Shurugwi, Gweru, Kwekwe and innumerable others to appreciate how the hard working people of Zimbabwe are capable of through the facilitation of empowerment as they mine, farm and trade. Enabling factors, too many to enumerate are required for the recovery so badly needed in Zimbabwe, but that won’t be achieved by peddling falsehoods as fact.

    • Bo Ska*z

      Well said. The hack here is waffling with half baked assumptions that have no basis in fact but it’s his inferiority complex that seems to drive the bulk of this rather meaningless article. Rich people that pay taxes are always good for any economy but we have no evidence whatsoever that this wealth is ill gotten; if anything it might seem to suggest that enterprise can be rewarded despite the oppressive economic environment.

      • matanzima nkomo

        You have got the gist brother. Some of the self loathing displayed by our compatriots is appalling.

  • schicco

    Though poorly written, the article is trying to explain that the gap between the rich and poor continues to widen.

    • Bo Ska*z

      Alarmingly so.

  • FuckkYoComment

    When the hate don’t work they start telling lie’s. Zimbabwe is a small community full of Haters who are mad at those who are enjoying their lives.
    mind your own business.

    • matanzima nkomo

      How true.

    • Dako whisperer

      Duzvi iwe, kuita basa rekuba mari dzedu. Manje hazvina kwazvinosvika. Nothing is permanent in this world, not even ZANU

    • Bhonimbi

      Tibvire mheni iwe .. can you steal from someone and go back to the victim and show-off how wealthy you are from his proprty that you stole? Hate and anger is different .. Zimbabweans are angry and hurting …don’t try to justify your loot you fool. Manje zvave padhuze, kusvika riinhi muchidya zvevapfupi nekureba? Mofanogadzirira mwena yekutizira muchamama imbwa izdi.

    • chipo

      you fool what do have.

  • FuckkYoComment

    Haters.

    • Wananchi

      I dont know, if we were haters, why would ZIMRA considering a lifestyle audit of some of these so called “big fish”. No-one begrudges genuine, hard earned wealth. One would be simply being rewarded for honest dedication to their business idea(s), that’s why a number of people actually applaud the President for leading the way for new farmers with his Alpha Omega Dairy. I think what the majority of Zimbabweans are against are ill gotten gais and the flaunting thereof. Nevertheless, I believe the article couls have been better written.

  • FuckkYoComment

    jealousy is the ugliest trait. Stealing pictures and talking trash about others.

    • ndini

      lol wabatwa batwa…asi ndiwe muridzi wema pixs lol kkkk

    • SocietyisScrewed

      Hahaha Sidney are you embarrassed you’ve been exposed?

  • Lowkeyboss

    LOL this article is barely scratching the surface. This kid isn’t even up there when it comes to rich kids in Zim. I grew up with this kid and his brothers, he told me he buys replica goods and likes/followers on Instagram. Most of it is fake, he does it for attention. His father is rich though but not legitimately. Anyway, there are MANY people with obscene wealth living under the radar in Zim. Some people are much richer than the Chiyangwas you always talk about, if you really want to expose this situation for what it is do a little more research into the “circle” Sidney Hambira junior is trying to impress and emulate. Those are the real people you need to be talking about… I have no reason to lie either because my family is rich as fuck too

  • Musimwa81

    hahahah folks, that watch is not expensive. Doesn’t look expensive either. I should know. I own one too. In fact mine is gold plated…its a much fancier looking FAKE, bought in Dubai….. And the nuts???? Well they look like the cheaper “unsorted” quality you can get from any commoners” supermarket……. That glass (forget that it has water in it)…..looks cheap too. I have one just like it in my kitchen. Paid $10 for a set of eight.

    And they want me to believe that is EMIRATES FIRST CLASS? Oh please, give me a break. That will not pass with me…… If indeed that person was in 1st class, he would have been at liberty to take that picture in a slightly wider angle to show a whole lot more (After all he wants us to believe he was in an Airbus A380)

  • Shihan

    #blessed#?? WTF is wrong with these thieving SOB’s? How is that being blessed when this is from ill gotten gains? Why do these mofos parade stolen sh*t and continue to thank God for their “so called” Blessings? Nxa!!!

  • Gandadema

    I have never seen such an ugly shoe being praised like this b4!!!

  • yo

    Mbada Diamonds failed to paid its workers for months. Grammar Mr Editor !

  • THE.

    How can you say rich ‘kids’ and only have 1 kid. Lol. Seems like the writer has some kind of personal vendetta against this rich kid here !!

  • VaMutuki

    Rich people problems.

  • Brad

    Zvine basa rei nesu

  • Bataleon

    Quotes rap verses glorifying superficial wealth. Ignores rap verses calling for social change and an end to poverty.

    This fake @#$% needs to check himself.

  • clement moyo

    Our indigenous policy is one biggest dirty tool for corruption, with a double standards tender procurement legislation as the ladder for all rich people mentioned above. Don’t supply but be paid millions is the motto.

  • peter shilton

    Who created an environment conducive for thieves masquerading as business men???? indigenisation, corrupt government, dictatorship.
    Now blacks oppressing blacks, flashing expensive cars while starving workers, white master would give the little that he/she employed you for,sorry state.

  • Kelly Edden

    I am from Zimbabwe. And like most we get by! I have though met this ‘kid’ in a restaurant and have served him myself. I did not see riches as if it were in my face and he did not come across as hugely wealthy. In fact, he was polite, respectful and patient! Until this article I did not know who he was – I recognised him from on of the Instagram and decided to check it out. To me that is humbling! A man who probably has more money than he knows what to do with. Yet he treated me just like a normal person. Better than I was treated by other customers.

  • Quiet Diplomat
  • Hot Head 3011

    Jonathan, I agree with you that this is a poorly-written article which one has to piece together to get the sequence of what the author is saying. But then, may be that was the intention in the first place. Ah! Who on earth are we to judge bro?

  • SAD

    OMG! I feel bad for Zimbabwean people who still struggle…that’s why I aid to the deaf students at Emerald Hill School for the deaf what they need.

  • SRD

    This article missed the point completely. Sidney Hambira Jr cannot and should not be blamed for Zimbabwe’s problem. His father’s success is not a crime unless there is evidence to prove this (clearly there isnt ). Instead of trashing this man’s privileged lifestyle, why not right an article suggesting how the people who are actually responsible for zim’s problems fix them. It is not his fault someone his age is jobless. That is the way the world runs. Everyone is free to flaunt and make money as long as it is legal. Let him be. It may offend you but being offended is not against the law either. This is complete rubbish and the writer should review his appalling technique. And how do two example represent Zimbabwe’s elite? And everyone who is bitter about his shoes and cars and air ticket should realise that jealousy won’t stop him living his life

    • BrightonMuzenda

      I think you will find all the evidence you need driving around Harare with all the burst pipes that have not been replaced with the money that is being spent on shoes.As a rate payer I would honestly prefer that the water pipes work over this kid wearing my money on his feet and I think I speak on behalf of the other 99% of taxpayers.

  • Janet Buys

    If these children are becoming accustomed to a lavish lifestyle based on their parent’s financial standing without being taught that it takes hard work to get there and character to remain there they will grow up with lots of money but a poverty that cannot be eradicated merely with money. If they are being afforded all these luxuries, what do they have to look forward to and reach for. I remember being excited at finally saving enough to by a second hand car that I was so proud of. I felt a sense of accomplishment! I finally had enough in my account to fly instead of taking a bus! Again a huge accomplishment! Whilst times have changed, We need to think of the generations to come and that wealth, with love as the cornerstone is what will set future generations up for success.I would be more interested in knowing what quality of life they are living and what these children are doing right now in terms of their future. You can have lots of wealth and still have a poor quality of life. Do they feel loved? How would they be affected if for any reason suddenly all the bling was gone. Is the lavishing of material things a substitute for the time parents should spend with their children doing meaninful things and engaging in meaningful conversation? Do they know how to share? Are they considerate of other people and the less fortunate? Do they have a sense of worth even without the stuff. Do they feel significant and secure even without the stuff. These are the questions I would pose as a challenge.

  • me

    “Rivalling London and dubai”… Really? Realllly?

  • Pfupajena

    Sydney Hambira is not a politician & he has an engineering company , he made loads of money before the birth of opposition politics , I remember he used to have birthday parties going on for weeks with people helping themselves to freebies , this 2015 tender u are talking about is yet to be implemented but if u jerk yo brains a bit u will realise the City of Harare is all MDC & if they awarded a tender to ZANU PF people u accuse of stealing , then thats being very dumb , the reporter must get a life & write after proper research not like that other one who wrote about Chiyangwa’s car costing ten times its real price , do proper researches. Kuonererwa hakurambidzwi iye pamwe anotoda kuonekwa nekuve a journo , by the way mwana waSydney Hambira anonzi Nyasha kwete Sydney

    • Gift

      Ah so just because he’s not a politician doesn’t make him guilty of corruption? No of course Sidney isn’t a politician you idiot, he’s still a youngster. Oh so all the tenders in the city of Harare go to MDC? Does that sound logical on your part? Or perhaps naive……Oh that’s great you remember the Hambira’s used to have parties? Your opinion sounds so interesting, why don’t you indulge us with some more of this useless ranting. So who are you trying to protect? Do you have allegiances or do you just enjoy protecting the richest 1% ?

  • me

    lameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee