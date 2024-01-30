Kyle Walker wanted to leave Manchester City for Bayern to avoid sex scandal

Manchester City Football Club captain Kyle Walker wanted to leave the European champions for Bayern Munich to avoid the sex scandal that has since torn apart his marriage but decided against it when he realised that it would mean his family would be alone when the news eventually broke.

Walker is currently living apart from this wife after it was revealed that he had fathered two children with British influencer Lauryn Goodman.

He was rumoured to be close to a move to the German champions during last summer’s transfer window despite the unprecedented success he had enjoyed with the Pep Guardiola managed side.

“I tried to escape,” Walker told The Sun.

“Did I want to leave City? No, of course I didn’t. We’re the best team in the world at the minute. But it was a chance to get away from England and the media I was going to get.

“I was aware the clock was ticking. I came very close to moving. We were having conversations. I was going to a great club, a massive club. But in the end I couldn’t go.

“If I’m in Germany and this happens, Annie leaves and I’m now in Germany on my own. My kids wouldn’t be around the corner where I can see them.

“There’s pain and emotion at the moment but I can go to the house, take the kids to school, and my little lad to football,” he said.

Walker said football had been his saving grace while the scandal was brewing.

“No one’s put a gun to my head and said that I’ve got to do these things. I have done it by my own accord and I won’t blame anything or anyone else in this situation.

“It was me that did it, me and Lauryn. We both did this. If I could go back and do it a different way, I would. I knew what was coming.

“The second child had been born and the deadline was set. It scared me when I was dealing with all this, I was still able to play football.

“My mum and my dad and my friends have asked me, ‘How?’. But it was my release. It was 90 minutes, 100 minutes, two hours if you want to call it that, where I didn’t have to look at that phone or listen to demands from a certain someone,” he said.

The England international said he could not understand the amount of hurt he had inflicted on his wife with his infidelity.

“In football I’ve achieved more than what I ever thought I would achieve. But to personally hurt what I truly believe is my best friend, that’s what hurts a lot. How could I hurt someone I love so much? That’s something I need to find in myself.

“I need to find out why I have done this and why situations have occurred. I am human and I’ve made mistakes on and off the field. The ones off the field are definitely more damaging and have been more hurtful to me,” Walker said.