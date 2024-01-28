Three US troops killed in drone attack in Jordan, Biden vows reprisal

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that three American troops were killed and “many” were wounded Sunday in a drone strike in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border.

Iran backed militias have been blamed for the attack which has seen at least another 25 U.S. service members wounded, but officials admit that number may grow.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden said.

– Hold perpetrators ‘to account’ –

“We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” the president added.

While government spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin has told Jordanian state television that the attack happened outside of the kingdom across the border in Syria, the Americans insist it was inside Jordan.

Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq – a coalition of Iran-aligned armed factions – said it attacked three US bases in Syria.

Hamas responds to attack on American troops

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said the killing of the soldiers “is a message to the American administration that unless the killing of innocent people in Gaza stops, it may be faced with the entire (Muslim) nation.”

“The continuation of the American-Zionist aggression on Gaza risks a regional explosion,” Abu Zuhri said in a statement.