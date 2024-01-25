Mnangagwa agrees to interface with journalists every three months

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has agreed to meet journalists from across the media divide on a quarterly basis, starting this year, to discuss cross-cutting issues, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said this at a press conference which Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka and his Health and Child Care counterpart also addressed the cholera situation in the country on Wednesday.

He said the government is rolling out many such programs where members of the media will be given time to discuss various issues with government Ministers as well as captains of industry.

“This is one of the programs that we discussed about with the Ministerial Advisory Committee which also involves chief executive officers, directors and at the same time editors. We also highlighted that all media houses should be invited,” he said.

“You are aware that we run the Ministerial press briefing sessions where you interact with the Ministers and permanent secretaries to update you in terms of what is taking place in terms of the achievements, in terms of highlighting areas that might need clarification, as we have generated a platform of openness and transparency brought about by the leadership of President E.D Mnangagwa,” said Muswere.

“So, in addition to this press session, you also have a quarterly Presidential interactive session where on a quarterly basis you will be able to interact with His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa.”

Muswere said such sessions will continuously and regularly take place in the spirit of working together to clarify issues of national importance. New Ziana