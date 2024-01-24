Outspoken former MP Job Sikhala found guilty of inciting public violence

Outspoken former Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala (CCC) has been found guilty of inciting public violence in what the State claimed was an effort to avenge the death of opposition activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala who was jointly charged with another former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Godfrey Sithole denied the charges and said he never published a video inciting violence.

Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti however ruled that the State had managed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Evidence shows that the video was not posted on the accused’s social media platform. The evidence did not establish beyond reasonable doubt that the first accused did not put the videos but this doesn’t mean that an offence was not committed.

“From the evidence, it is beyond any doubt that the accused is the one who uttered the words in the video.

“No evidence of tampering was put before the court. No evidence of manipulation was put before the court.”

“Through the words uttered the accused incited the people of CCC. Indeed public violence erupted in Nyatsime …It is therefore that the first accused utterances indeed incited the public to commit violence.”

“The witness managed to link the second accused to the commission of the crime in that he indeed mobilised transport. To incite is to influence the mind of another to commit public violence, this can also be by gesture.

“The court is therefore convinced that the two indeed committed the crime of incitement to commit. As such the two accused persons are found guilty as charged,” Miti ruled.

According to their lawyer Harrison Nkomo, Sikhala and Sithole will appeal their convictions at the High Court.

While Sithole is out on bail, Sikhala has been in jail since June 2022 leading to accusations that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is persecuting him.

Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart took to X and wrote; “I spoke with Job Sikhala after his conviction. He is truly inspired by the immense solidarity at court today.

“Despite his continued imprisonment, he remains upbeat – buoyed by the growing clarion call for freedom. Freedom not just for him, but for Zimbabwe. Aluta! #FreeJobSikhala.”

Anti-riot police were deployed at the Harare Magistrates Court before the judgment was delivered.

During proceedings lawyer Jeremiah Bamu told the magistrate that his colleague Harrison Nkomo was manhandled by police, even after identifying himself.

The magistrate ordered the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) to investigate the matter.