Disgraced Prophet Evidence Chari threatens to hack H Metro website

HARARE – Prophet Evidence Chari who leads the Grace Family International Church has threatened to hack the website of the State owned tabloid newspaper H-Metro and deal with the journalist who covered the fracas at his service on Friday.

All hell broke loose at the service dubbed “Record Breaking Friday” when Prophetess Hadassah demanded her vehicle from the prophet.

Prophetess Hadassah, the founder of the women’s prayer group “Munamato weMudzimai,” hired bouncers to address the congregation during the service she disrupted.

“Prophet, what I want is my car only. Why did you block me; is that your character? You are not ashamed to stand in front of this congregation to preach when you are a crook?” she exclaimed, pointing at the bewildered church leader.

Prophet Chari was initially unrepentant and even threatened to fight those making the accusations against him.

“Ndirikukunyudza, wazvinzwa, ndinonzi Evidence ini. Ndinokurovai mese, pachechi pangu pamuri pano apa,” Chari shouted.

In a bid to escape the escalating tension, its reported that Prophet Chari’s bouncers forcibly ushered him into a getaway vehicle.

Now H-Metro is reporting that Chiri visited their newsroom on Monday demanding to see the journalist who wrote the story.

He is said to have been particularly furious that the scuffles at his church were recorded on video and that someone had allegedly paid the journalist to do this.

“Yes, the story had the facts of what transpired, but I was totally disturbed by the video footage that showed the assault.

“I want to deal with the writer so that if he was paid to cover the drama he will not do the same to other men of God to come,” Chari is quoted saying by H Metro.

After initially dismissing Prophetess Hadassah and her team as ‘refugees’ he kept at his mansion for five months after “they refused to stay at their one roomed houses without sofas,” Chari later appeared to be changing his tune.

He claimed Prophetess Hadassah had told him the “story was published without her consent and sought forgiveness over the whole issue.”

“My mobile phone broke and I had to visit Ximex Mall for another shatter glass and this is where I am right now.

“Prophetess Hadassah is coming to meet me to make peace with me. I will seek her permission first if she wants you to be there, but I do not like drama.

“I am going to give my response on one of my social media platforms, but not on my ministry Facebook page.

“If you give me the contact numbers of the people who phoned you, it will help me decide whether to continue giving my response on my Instagram or not,” Prophet Chari told H Metro.