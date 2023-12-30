Manhunt for Rusape Brothers behind savage assault over farmer shoes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have launched a manhunt to arrest the two Rusape brothers who brutally attacked and killed their own brother in a dispute over a pair of farmer shoes.

Dumba White (46) and Philemon White (44) teamed up to assault their brother Ndowa Kamuchacha White (46) with a wooden axe handle and stones.

Police Confirm Horrific Crime Scene

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the brutal murder that took place in Village 40A, Datata, Inyati, Rusape.

It is alleged that, Ndowa gave Philemon the shoes in exchange for firewood, but Philemon failed to deliver the agreed-upon firewood within a reasonable timeframe.

Tensions escalated on the day of the incident as Ndowa demanded the return of his shoes.

A Violent Confrontation Unleashed

The confrontation between the brothers and Ndowa occurred while returning from a memorial service in Ngenje Village. Ndowa insisted that Philemon return the farmer shoes, which Philemon was wearing at the time.

Enraged, Philemon resorted to stone-throwing, initiating the physical assault. Dumba, brother to Philemon joined the attack, and the two took turns pummeling Ndowa with their fists.

Despite the intervention of a passerby, Ms. Esnath Simbini, the altercation continued unabated.

A Fatal Blow and Fleeing the Scene

During the altercation, Ndowa retaliated by pelting his brothers with stones. In response, one of the brothers retrieved an axe handle from the kitchen hut and repeatedly struck Ndowa all over his body.

Realizing the severity of the injuries inflicted, the assailants dragged Ndowa from his hut and swiftly fled the scene.

Manhunt Launched as Community Urged for Information

Police have initiated a manhunt to arrest the two fugitive brothers. Assistant Inspector Chinyoka appealed to the public for any information that could lead to their arrest. He emphasized the determination of the police force to bring the alleged killers to justice. Zim Morning Post