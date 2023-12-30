Hailstorm leaves trail of disaster in Midlands… bridges, clinics destroyed

GWERU – The Midlands province was this week ravaged by a devastating combination of heavy rains and a fierce hailstorm, leading to widespread destruction and chaos.

In the wake of this calamity, the government swiftly mobilised to provide aid and support to the affected families who have been grappling with the aftermath of this destructive force of nature.

Kwekwe, Gokwe North and South districts are the most affected areas.

On December 28, Gokwe South and Kwekwe districts received a total of 116 and 78 milliliters rainfall respectively, resulting in significant destruction of communities and public infrastructure.

Several schools, bridges, clinics, power infrastructure, houses and huts across the Midlands province have been adversely affected since the onset of the rain season.

Some of the major distress incidencies include that of a man and three children who were marooned at an island in Sasame River, Gokwe South while herding cattle on December 28.

Fortunately, the children were able to move to a safer place after holding on to cattle tails when the water had subsided.

On the same day, a major bridge on Sasame River that links Gokwe South and Gokwe North districts was washed away. Resultantly, there is no access road from Gokwe South and Gokwe North.

Motorists have been advised to use the Kadoma access road. The Provincial Civil Protection Committee has deployed the Provincial Roads Engineer and his team to establish the extent of the damage and advise on appropriate action to restore normalcy.

A drilling rig that was parked close to Mtange River bridge in Gokwe South was also swept away. The ZRP has been responding swiftly to all red alert areas and has established that no one was in the drilling truck.

Moreover, the sub aqua unit has been deployed to Mtange river to carry out further investigations and render assistance.

Giving a press briefing on Friday, December 28, the Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube said the the government was worried about several rainfall related disasters in the province.

“Subsequently, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Department of Civil Protection provided food relief and tents from Zimbabwe Red Cross Society to the affected households.

“I want to urge communities to desist from crossing flooded rivers, finding shelter under trees as this puts their lives at risk of lightning,” said Minister Ncube.

He said government departments are on the ground providing guidance on safety measures in the ongoing response efforts.

“It is crucial that we all remain vigilant and responsive to the changing conditions on the ground.

“I want to assure the Province that Government is fully committed to mitigating the impact of rainfall-related disasters and protecting the lives and livelihoods of our communities as directed by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr E.D Mnangagwa,” said Minister Ncube. New Ziana