South Africa grants extension of visa concessions for foreign nationals

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has granted an additional concession to foreign nationals whose applications for waivers, long-term visas, and appeals are still pending as of November 30, 2023, due to the ongoing backlog of applications.

Specifically, the DHA will now allow individuals applying for these items and those who seek to abandon their applications to depart and re-enter South Africa, whereas normally they would not be readmitted for having overstayed in the country.

However, individuals with pending applications may be asked by immigration officers to show a receipt that they had submitted their application both on exit and re-entry to South Africa and those individuals who are visa-required must apply for their visa before returning to South Africa.

However, short-term visa holders who applied for an extension of their visa as of November 30, 2023 are required to leave the country if they have not received a decision on their application by February 23, 2024.