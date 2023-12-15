Cimas board responds after senior executive exposes alleged corruption

Cimas Medical Aid Society’s board of trustees has assured stakeholders that Cimas is in a sound financial position and that investigations are underway into allegations made by one of its senior executives.

Cimas health group general manager Dr Sacrifice Chirisa raised allegations of financial malfeasance and imprudent decisions in his report to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health of Child Care.

Dr Chirisa in his submissions called for Government intervention, which he felt would save the society from wanton abuse of the company by chief executive, Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu.

He accused Ndlovu of embarking on unviable expansion projects locally and abroad, awarding of contracts to friends, and siphoning of money through renovation of clinics at unsustainable costs, among a slew of allegations.

A statement issued by the board says that it takes the allegations of impropriety in respect of the society’s operations seriously.

“While all expenditure, including capital expenditure, is always subjected to the Society’s procurement and governance processes, the internal procedures to objectively look into these allegations are underway.

“Members of the Society and its stakeholders will be kept well informed of these processes and outcomes,” the statement says.

It went on to state that the society is in a sound financial position, contrary to the impression that may have been created through the Press report.

“At all times, the society has complied with both internal and external audit obligations. The external audit reports of the company are already in the public domain,” the statement said.