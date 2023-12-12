“Why wait so long?” – rape accused Jub Jub fires back at accusers

The legal representative for embattled South African TV presenter and musician, Molemo “Jub jub” Maarohanye, has cast doubt on accusations made by several high-profile women who claim he sexually assaulted them, saying if that had been the case they would have reported years earlier when the alleged incidents are said to have occurred.

The rapper made his appearance at the the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

Jub Jub, who was arrested in July and is facing 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder, assault and kidnapping, has so far denied all charges.

Some of the incidents are said to have happened over two decades ago.

After his latest appearance in court, Jub Jub’s defence Advocate Terrence Baloyi said if the complainants understood the seriousness of the charges they were bringing forward, they would have brought them forward a long time ago.

“We are talking about something that happened 20 years ago, I still maintain that if the plea was that serious, it should have been brought earlier. I’m wondering if the state has a strong case against us because in an issue where they say “a life being in danger” why wait so long?”

The matter was postponed to 5 February to allow for further consultation between the defence and client.

The defence team, said Baloyi, had requested further particulars because it could not comprehend some of the charges levelled against Maarohanye, adding that he is hopeful the state would provide enough information.

“The main point of contention is that we had requested further particulars which were furnished this morning, as a result we do not know whether we have been provided with everything we requested.

“We need to consult. Justice delayed is justice denied, we’re being delayed but hopefully they have provided us with everything we need to proceed with the matter.”