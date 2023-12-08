Koffi Olomide’s Kenya show in disarray over US$65,000 debt

Music promoters are threatening to scuttle Congolese singer Koffi Olomide’s planned mega concert in Kenya on Saturday over a 2016 debt.

Nsana Productions, the promoters, say the 67-year-old rumba star violated contractual terms for a March 2016 concert for which they want a refund of $65,000(£52,000).

Olomide was in 2016 blocked from performing and thrown out of Kenya for allegedly assaulting one of his female dancers. Footage of the incident at Nairobi’s international airport was posted online and sparked outrage on social media.

This is the first time the singer is returning to perform in Kenya after the incident.

Through his lawyers, Olomide has assured his fans that the highly anticipated peace concert will go on despite the threats from the promoters.

The lawyers termed the debt allegations “frivolous” and without merit, local media reported.

The event’s organiser says that the success of the concert will not be compromised.

While speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday shortly after his arrival in Kenya, Olomide said he had missed his Kenyan fans whom he promised an electrifying performance.

Tickets for the concert are still on sale.