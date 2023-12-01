Robbie Malinga’s widow fights for his “stolen millions”, blames TK Nciza

Ann Malinga, the wife of the late legendary South African musician and producer Robbie Malinga, has set her sights on TS Records founder and current Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, who she alleges continues to swindle her out of millions from her through the non-payment of royalties.

Nciza and TS co-founder, DJ Sbu, have often found themselves being accused of swindling artistes, who claim to not have got their dues from a label that churned out superstars in the early 2000s.

The latest to go to war with Nciza is Ann Malinga, who claims that royalty payments have thus far proved elusive. Her husband, Robbie Malinga passed away in 2017. Ann claims that Nciza had been dismissive of her when she made enquiries about the payments.

“Will wait for you and speak with you when you are ready to talk no problem,” he reportedly responded to one enquiry.

An aggrieved Ann said she believed that even global music giant Universal was involved in the plot to swindle her of royalties from Malinga’s work, which includes production on ailing musician Zahara’s top-selling albums – Loliwe, Phendula and Country Girl.

“Universal is also part of this fraud by the way. How did they sign the Loliwe catalogue without checking the existing agreement which is between three parties, TS Records, Robbie and Universal. They are shifting the blame to TS,” she said.

Ann also claimed that her late husband has not been paid royalties for an album that Malinga did for South African football giants Orlando Pirates. The album is reportedly registered under MMT, a company Malinga said she does not know.

“Send me information about the Orlando Pirates project that is also fraudulent from payments to be registered under a mysterious company. Advice when TS is going to pay up the R2 million loan/advance back to Universal so I can get paid the royalties.

“Who is MMT? TK must explain…Please note I’m clear with Pirates. Nkosana (Khoza) explained everything to me which is what I knew. I don’t want them to think I’m bad-mouthing them. They did nothing wrong,” she said.