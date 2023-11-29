Driver dupes Information minister Jenfan Muswere out of US$3500

Information minister Jenfan Muswere’s trust entity lost US$3 568 after his driver diverted the money he was given to pay for the servicing done to his vehicles by Faramatsi Motors.

The driver Hamandishe Chihuri appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him to January 3 on US$200 bail.

The complainant Trust Entity is represented by Phillipa Phillips.

It is the state’s case that on August 9 this year, Chihuri was given cash amounting to US$2 570 to make a payment at Faramatsi Motors for service .

The state alleges that Chihuri then connived with Simba Dindimanga who was employed by Faramatsi Motors to produce fake receipts to the complainant.

lt is alleged that on a different occasion , Chihuri was given US$1 400 to purchase Nissan Navara injectors at Faramatsi Motors.

Chihuri again connived with Dindimanga and one only identified as Joseph who is still at large to produce fake invoices.

The matter came to light when the complainant went to Faramatsi Motors and told that his receipts were fake and only US$ 400 was paid for service.