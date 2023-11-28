Mihlali Ndamase’s boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe hit with R30million tax bill

Leeroy Sidambe, the boyfriend of popular model and influencer Mihlali Ndamase, is the latest target of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) after he was slapped with a R30million bill for unpaid taxes by the revenue collector.

The shocking news emerged when Sars reportedly applied for judgment against the tycoon at the Johannesburg High Court last week.

According to court papers seen by Sunday World, Sidambe owed Sars over R24.5-million in unpaid personal taxes.

Sidambe’s hefty tax bill comes despite his claims that his financial might is exaggerated, as it is Mihlali who is the “blesser” in their relationship.

Sidambe made the statement as he tried to absolve Mihlali, who has been accused of being a home wrecker because of their relationship, of being behind the fall of his marriage.

In an interview on Showmax’s Unfollowed last month, Ndamase denied that she is dating the businessman for his money.

“I have my own money. Are you mad,” she said.

Mihlali said she was self made, with people who wanted to bring her down using suggestions that she is a gold digger to soil her public image.

“The only thing I will say about that is that when people have nothing to come at you about then they are going to find something to constantly dig at you, they are going to try to find something that may be a weakness that they’ll constantly dig at you, and honestly people’s have nothing to do with my reality,” she said.