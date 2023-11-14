High Court judge temporarily blocks recall of MPs by Sengezo Tshabangu

The High Court has temporarily stopped the recall of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators, senators and councillors after they approached the court seeking to stop Sengezo Tshabangu’s actions.

High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi granted the interdict against the “bogus” interim secretary General who had already recalled 28 legislators and over a dozen councillors claiming that they had ceased to be party members.

CCC lawyer Obey Shava addressed the media yesterday at the High Court after they successfully filed an interdict pending determination by the Supreme Court.

“CCC as a political party sued Sengezo Tshabangu, it filed summons on the 20th of October 2023 interdicting him from purporting to be representing CCC in any forum.

“That action is still pending. In the meantime, he then issued some letters to the Speaker of Parliament and the minister of local government recalling purportedly some CCC members that has necessitated us to file an urgent chamber application interdicting everyone from on those recalls pending determination of the main matter.

“So today we appeared before justice Chitapi and Sengezo Tshabangu sought for a postponement so that he has time and opportunity to file his opposing papers and in the interim the High Court has suspended any further recalls pending the disposition and the hearing of that urgent chamber application… no more further recalls pending determination of the urgent chamber application,” said Shava.

Initially 15 lawmakers were recalled by Tshabangu before parliament acted on it.

The nomination court has already sat to select candidates to fill the vacancies. By-elections will be conducted on December 9.

While the CCC was at the High Court yesterday Tshabangu further recalled a total of 13 lawmakers but Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda demanded the court order to stop the recalls.

The party had already approached the Supreme Court to stop Tshabangu whom they alleged is a Zanu PF project to destabilize the main opposition.