Rishi Sunak sacks Suella Braverman as home secretary and begins reshuffle

Suella Braverman has been sacked as home secretary, after she defied No 10 over an article accusing the Met Police of bias in the policing of protests.

Mrs Braverman was accused of stoking tension in the article ahead of pro-Palestinian protests in London over the weekend.

Her replacement has not been announced.

The sacking kickstarts what is expected to be a major Cabinet reshuffle by Mr Sunak as he reshapes his top team ahead of next week’s Autumn Statement.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was seen entering Downing Street on Monday morning and there was speculation he would replace Mrs Braverman as home secretary.

Another arrival at Number 10 was former prime minister David Cameron, prompting suggestions he would be returning to government as foreign secretary.

Mr Cameron, who has been out of Parliament since he stood down as a prime minister in 2016, could be given a seat in the House of Lords to take up his new position.

Mrs Braverman was sacked following days of a political firestorm sparked when she wrote an article for The Times newspaper, in which she accused the police of bias.

The article was not cleared by No10 and it later emerged Mrs Braverman had defied a Downing Street request to tone the article down.

