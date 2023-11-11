Former Warriors and Highlanders FC coach Rahman Gumbo (59) dies

Hardly three days after being sacked by Botswana outfit Morupule Wanderers, former Highlanders and Zimbabwe Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo (59) reportedly collapsed and later died from a suspected heart attack.

The state owned Chronicle newspaper is citing sources who say Gumbo suffered a heart attack at his home in Botswana in Palapye on Thursday in the presence of his son.

“He was ferried to hospital but his condition never improved until medical authorities there decided to transfer him to a Francistown facility, 160km away Friday evening where he was immediately put on the Intensive Care Unit. Gumbo passed on barely a few hours later.

“He was in the company of his wife and Zacharia Muzadzi, his assistant at his recent former club Morupule Wanderers, who confirmed the tragic news.

“I am shattered,” said Muzadzi.

Veteran broadcaster Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda posted on Facebook “Coach Rah but why why why my brother? I’m devastated and still can’t believe it. I’m heartbroken. How can you just go like that my legend. You will always be a hero!”