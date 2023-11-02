Swagg Church set to be launched in Harare by Cape Town based Apostle K

Apostle K, a Zimbabwean based in Cape Town, South Africa, is set to launch a popular culture church in Harare branded the “Swagg Church”.

Described by Zimcelebs as a modern, youth-oriented church that focuses on using contemporary music and popular culture to engage young people in Zimbabwe, the Swagg Church will be launched in Harare next week.

“We are excited with the beautiful weather. It’s not very hot saka tirikutofarira vibe racho muno muHarare,” Apostle K, real name Joseph Gurajena, said in a video circulating on social media.

“Remember we’re actually here for the official Swagg Church launch. Observer Ministries International coming from Cape Town, South Africa. We want to launch the swagg church here in Harare.

“It’s actually OMI with Apostle K and Queen N. Next week panenge pachipisa paHarare. This is an official invitation. It will be star-studded. The guys that we celebrate muno muZimbabwe are attending this launch. Don’t be left out.”

The organisers claim it will be the first of its kind, a congregation of people who love popular culture and swagg.

The announcement has seemingly shocked many Zimbabweans who are used to traditional ways of worshiping.

Commenting on the video, Lancie Sekos, an X user said: “The next thing is the congregation will be touching each other in those services.. what with such hellish dressing.. swag my foot.. it’s just an excuse to be whoring.. just like that one that drinks alcohol during its services.. God has surely abandoned this country.”

Another social media user Limmer Moyondizvo went on to quote a Bible verse;

“Matthew 7:15-16 ‘Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they?”