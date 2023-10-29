‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry (54) dies after drowning in jacuzzi at home
Matthew Perry who is most famous as the beloved ‘Friends” character Chandler Bing, has died aged 54 after drowning in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles.
The report states that the tragic drowning took place at the ritzy Pacific Palisades neighborhood just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Initial reports say first respondents were alerted to a possible cardiac arrest and no drugs were found at the scene nor is any foul play suspected.
In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department stated: “We responded to the 1800 block of Blue Sail Rd for a death investigation on a male 4:10 p.m. this afternoon. He was in his 50s.”
Perry — who was not married and had no children — had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse.