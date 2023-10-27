Punter demands the release of his US$5400 winnings from Bezbets

A Harare punter has demanded the release of his US$5 400 winnings from Bezbets gaming after management refused to give him his money on the pretext that he played with US$150 instead of US$50.

Prosper Dembedza through his lawyer Tawanda Takaindisa has written a letter of demand to Bezbets to release the money within 24 hours.

“Our client informs us that he won USD$5400.00 on the 26′” of October 2023.

“On the 27′” of October 2023 our client demanded the release of the money upon which you indicated that you could give him USD$1 800.00, contrary to the amount won.

“This therefore serves as 24hrs notice to make the full payment of USD$5400.00 to our client. Failure of which, we will be forced to take litigation against you,” Takaindisa demanded.

“Your conduct is unprofessional and unethical as you have no legal basis to refuse to make the said payment.”

Since last year the complainant has been placing bets of more than US$50 and according to his account he once won more than $5 000 and has been withdrawing the money until yesterday when they refused to pay him.

Dembedza said from the US$5 400 he won on Thursday, Bezbets is opting to pay him a payout of US$1 800 which is equivalent US$50 per stake.

The company reportedly issued a verbal statement saying they do not give payouts of more than US$50.

“They have been paying me my money all along using the same bets which I used to place the similar bets which I have been placing. Today, (yesterday) because I have won more than US$5 000, they do not want to pay me my money.

“This is total fraud because they have not put a maximum stake on their terms and conditions policy. My worry is why is it that they do not want to give my today after they have been giving me all my stakes before,” said Dembedza

Efforts to get a comment from Bezbets boss Bernard Zieve refused to talk to the media.