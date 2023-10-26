South African actor Vuyo Dabula leaves soap Uzalo after “pay dispute”

Veteran South African actor Vuyo Dabula has quit Uzalo after a brief stint during which he brought the character of Max Mwale to life, with rumours that he left the set of the popular SABC1 drama because of a contractual dispute.

According to a source that spoke to News24.com, Dabula decided to walk away after only a month on the drama as he wanted extra compensation for moving to KwaZulu-Natal, where Uzalo is shot, from Johannesburg.

“Vuyo wanted more money than they were willing to offer. Being in Uzalo long-term meant that he had to move to Durban and be on set every day for about 12 hours, so it wasn’t going to work for him,” said the source.

Dabula joined the cast of the popular drama alongside Nonhle Jali, with the two celebrated by Stained Glass TV, the makers of the drama, as a timely injection of excitement from a pair of actors they described as “exceptional talents.”

In a statement, the SABC announced that Dabula was leaving the drama, with the stay described as brief but packing a mean punch.

Confirming the news of Dabula’s departure, Uzalo spokesperson Nomfundo Zondi said: “As we end of season 9, ‘Uzalo’ is committed to delivering thrilling twists and turns to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As a result, we are very excited about Vuyo Dabula’s portrayal of Bentley Majozi.

“Bentley’s storyline was designed to be brief but impactful with the sole purpose of bringing drama and suspense to shake up Kwamashu and leave the viewers stunned.

“Stained Glass Productions has a great relationship with Vuyo. We are so honoured to have worked with one of South Africa’s greatest talents.”

∎ “Uzalo” airs on SABC1 on weekdays at 8.30pm.