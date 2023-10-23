Mnangagwa admits ‘procurement issues tend to attract corrupt activities’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted that the government’s procurement system is marred by massive corruption while issuing a strong warning to those involved in the criminal activities.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Public Procurement Conference in Harare on Monday, where he also launched the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System, Mnangagwa said the new technology should improve transparency in the procurement sector.

“This electronic Government Procurement System uses Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) to enable a more efficient and transparent exchange of information, interactions as well as transactions between Government and suppliers of goods and services,” Mnangagwa said.

“Furthermore, it will improve financial accountability and transparency in procurement procedures, bring inclusivity by reaching remote areas, shorten the procurement cycle times as well as develop a common database.

“I urge users of the system to ensure that there is a constant electronic trail of procurement data towards facilitating the monitoring, reporting, planning and ‘real- time’ decision-making in public procurement.

“It is also my expectation that through the use of the system, previously marginalised institutions such as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, women and the youth will begin to play a more significant role in the procurement process, irrespective of their geographical location.”

Mnangagwa added that the e-GP System should limit chances of shadowy activities.

“While procurement issues tend to attract corrupt activities in the economy, such malpractices have no space in my Government. The e-GP System should therefore minimise human interface and assist in dealing with corruption issues associated with the procurement sector.

“Interactions in the system would be auditable and verifiable. The chicanery and shadowy award of contracts associated with our public tender processes must be put to an end.

“The cases related to irregular payments, poor corporate governance, opaqueness in the award of contracts, favouritism and diversion of funds, among others will not be condoned,” he said.

The procurement sector in Zimbabwe has for years been riddled with corrupt activities linked to irregular awarding of tenders.

Mnangagwa speaking about clamping down on corruption will ring hollow to many given that he along with his family has faced allegations of engaging in corruption.

In 2022, a procurement scandal emerged where Local Government Minister July Moyo was accused of diverting more than US$55 million of devolution funds to buying fire trucks from Belarus for 89 councils allegedly at an inflated cost.

Tender procedures were allegedly floated in more “rampant corruption” when the multimillion dollar deal was awarded to Mnangagwa’s Belarusian crony Alexander Zingman, who runs Aftrade DMCC.

The Local Government Ministry recently forced the Harare City Council (HCC) to enter into a US$320 million Pomona waste-to-energy joint venture with Netherlands based company Geogenix B.V without going to tender. The project was meant to turn waste into energy.

HCC is paying Geogenix B.V, a Mnangagwa linked company, at least US$22 000 a day and US$14,6m a year, translating to more than US$344 million for 30 years.