Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaks up with partner who wanted threesome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has broken up with her partner of 10 years, Andrea Giambruno, after he floated the idea of a threesome to another woman.

“I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra,” the PM wrote on Instagram.

“Our paths have diverged for some time and it is time to acknowledge it,” Meloni wrote.

Giambruno, a television journalist with Mediaset has not covered himself in glory with shocking sexist comments including reportedly musing about having a “threesome, even a foursome.”

He also reportedly asked a colleague of his, “Can I touch my balls while I talk to you?”

On two days this week, another Mediaset show broadcast off-air excerpts from Giambruno’s programme showing him using foul language and appearing to make advances to a female colleague. “Why didn’t I meet you before?”, he tells her.

In the second, more explicit recording aired on Thursday, Giambruno is heard boasting about an affair and telling female colleagues they can work for him if they take part in group sex.

It was only in September this year that Meloni was forced to defend Giambruno after he said women should “avoid getting drunk” if they wanted to avoid being raped.

“If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk — there shouldn’t be any kind of misunderstanding and any kind of problem — but if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, you might also avoid running into certain problems and coming across a wolf,” he said during his programme.

Despite calling it quits Meloni said she would “defend who we were, I will defend our friendship and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old who loves her mother and father in a way I could not love mine”.