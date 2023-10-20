First Black Law Society president arrested for stealing client’s US$154k

The first Black Law Society of Zimbabwe president Simplisious Julius Chihambakwe appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of theft of trust property involving US$154 311.

Chihambakwe who was granted free bail by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa was remanded to November 22.

The complainant is Tsungirirayi Banga Mandizvidza who is represented by watching brief Allen Kadye and is a beneficiary to the estate of her late parents Chrispen Purisa Mandizvidza and Auxillia Maema Mandizvidza.

According to the court papers Chihambakwe who is a lawyer was duly appointed executor to the estates of the deceased persons.

It is alleged that on 20 March 2014, the beneficiaries to the estates, registered under DR number 1471/06 and DR Number 453/08, resolved to sell some properties, with a view to settle the fees due to the Master of the High Court in order to finalize the winding up of the Deceased Estates.

The state alleges that they resolved to sell the company assets being two buildings and some equipment, which information was passed to the executor to comply as per the request.

It is alleged that the sale realized the sum of USD 154 311, 20 which was held in trust by the accused, who confirmed to the beneficiaries that he held the money in his trust account.

Instead of paying the Master’s fees as requested, accused allocated the trust money to various files to offset outstanding legal fees, which had nothing to do with Master’s Legal fees as per instructions from the beneficiaries.

It is alleged that thereafter, the complainant went onto pay the Master fees using her own fees with a view to finalize the winding up of the estates of her late parents.

Chihambakwe allegedly used the money to set off legal fees other than the express intended purpose, thereby causing complainant to suffer an actual prejudice of USD154 311.20 and nothing was recovered.