Police ban planned CCC ‘peaceful protests’ in Bulawayo citing MOPA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has denied the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) permission to hold street demonstrations in Bulawayo on October 23 claiming its request did not comply with provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (МОРА).

CCC wrote to the police seeking permission to hold a peaceful demonstration to petition the Minister of State and Devolution for Bulawayo Province at Mhlahlandlela government complex on the 23rd of October from 1000HRS to 1400HRS. But the law enforcement agents refused.

“This office acknowledges receipt of your notification to hold a peaceful demonstration to petition the Minister of State Bulawayo Province dated 16th of October 2023,” read the police memo.

“Please note that your notification does not comply with the mandatory provisions of the maintenance of peace and order Act (МОРА).”

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said the police’s decision was not fair.

“It’s unjust and unfair. We will continue to find ways to lawfully express ourselves against the illegal and illegitimate regime of Mr. (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa,” he said.

Pro-democracy activist Pride Mkono urged the opposition to ignore the police directive and go ahead with the protests.

“The police response is out of order as citizens have a right to exercise their fundamental right to protest. If anything, the duty of the police is to protect those exercising the right.

“Therefore, the CCC should proceed with its protest and exercise the rights regardless of the whims of police bosses,” Mkono said.

CCC is already contemplating holding countrywide demonstrations against the recently held plebiscite which they argue was manipulated in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.