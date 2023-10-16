DJ Euphonik takes baby mama to court over trip to Dubai with his kids

South Africa’s DJ Euphonik has found himself embroiled in a legal dispute with one of the mothers of his children, after she refused to agree to let him take them to Dubai were the house music maestro wanted to take them to experience some theme parks.

Euphonik, who is one of Mzansi’s most booked artistes internationally, reportedly split from the woman a few years ago after they started drifting apart.

While the children live with their mother, Euphonik is entitled to exercise reasonable access and contact with the children, according to a settlement the one-time couple reached when they severed ties.

However, according to court papers seen by Sunday World, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, objected to Euphonik’s request to take the children to Dubai, where he wanted them to not only visit theme parks but also bond with their half siblings.

“I, on October 3 2023, directed correspondence to the respondent calling for the documentation necessary for the children to travel. I specifically called for copies of the minor children’s birth certificates and a signed consent form as is required,” he said in the papers.

Opposing the application, the woman said Euphonik wanted to pull the children out of school to leave the country for a trip that would not add any value to their education.

She added that the children were going to miss out going to school and would struggle to catch up with the lessons they would have missed while in Dubai.

Reached for comment, Euphonik refused to speak on the matter.