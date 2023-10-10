Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Amapiano star Kabza De Small plots secret wedding to childhood sweetheart

By Thando Kanye 30,792
Amapiano superstar Kabza De Small, could not help but gush about his wife, Kamogelo Moropa (Pictures via @kabelomotha_, @_geloo Source: Instagram)
South African amapiano super producer Kabza De Small is reportedly planning a white wedding with his longtime girlfriend, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa, after he recently finished paying lobola for his bride to be.

Kabza has in the past maintained silence about his union with Moropa, with lobola negotiations that reportedly began in 2021 largely shrouded in secrecy.

Preparations for the pair’s wedding have not been any different, with those close to proceedings sworn to secrecy, according to a source that spoke to Zimoja.

“Everyone involved has to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement from the cake designer to dress designer,” said the source.

The source also told ZiMoja that the wedding will take place outside Johannesburg with only close family and friends invited.

Kabza has reportedly already gifted his soon to be wife with a top range Mini Cooper Clubman.

“These two are such a beautiful pair, they been serving couple goals since they were teenagers, I can’t wait to see them finally together,” said the source.

Asked about the wedding by Zimoja, a media-shy Moropa refused to divulge any information about the wedding.

“Oh my gosh! Who told you that. I am not a celebrity don’t publish the dates of my wedding please,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kabza was equally noncommittal, as he maintained his stance of only speaking about his work to the media.

“I can only talk to you about my work,” he said when asked about the wedding.

