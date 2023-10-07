Top economist ‘assaults wife, threatens to shoot her and commit suicide’

Top Zimbabwean economist and Chief Executive Officer of Oxlink Capital, Brains Muchemwa, was arrested and appeared in Court on Saturday charged with domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his wife before threatening to shoot her and commit suicide.

Muchemwa (44) who appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo was granted free bail and was remanded to November 7 pending trial.

The complainant is his wife Blessing Kumbirai Muchemwa.

Allegations are that on September 2, this year at around 5pm the complainant was on her way to collect her kids from school when she missed calls from Muchemwa.

It is alleged that she then tried to return the calls but they could not talk because of a poor network.

The complainant allegedly got home and Muchemwa arrived at around 2235 hrs.

Muchemwa allegedly then ordered the complainant to come and sit down and talk.

He then accused the complainant of using juju to bewitch him. He went on to say that he would beat her and share their fights on twitter and that he was not afraid of anything.

The complainant allegedly apologized and explained to Muchemwa that she loved him and her family. She also explained that she was not using any juju on him.

It is alleged this irked Muchemwa who got angry and started assaulting her with clenched fists on the left shoulder four times which she was using to cover and protect her face.

Due to pain, the complainant turned to cover her face with the right shoulder which the accused person continued to assault.

Muchemwa then stopped beating the complainant and ridiculed her and uttered the words that, “You see that I can hit you and will not stop as you need to be delivered from the demon that you have which now requires me to use force on you”.

He went on to say, “I am not afraid of anything, I will shoot you and then kill myself so that we die together”.

It is alleged that after the incident the complainant went and made a report at ZRP Highlands IR44/23 and was referred to hospital for medical examination.

Muchemwa was also issued with an interim protection order by the Civil Court recently after she reported the abuse to the police under case number DV2537/23.

He is expected to be back at civil court on October 19.