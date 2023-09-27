“The carrier of my heart” – Kabza De Small ‘unveils’ wife on social media

While he has made it a point to keep his love life private, Amapiano superstar Kabza De Small, could not help but gush about his wife, Kamogelo Moropa, as the “carrier of his heart”, in a rare show of affection on social media.

Kabza has in the past maintained silence about his union with Moropa, which reportedly took place in 2021 and was largely shrouded in secrecy.

However, Kabza broke his silence on Tuesday, with a gushing post that highlighted the value of Moropa to his life.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, forever is in the one that brings out the best version of you. The beholder of my name, the carrier of my heart, the means to my smile, forever in my heart,” he captioned a pictured of his better half.

Kabza’s marital status came under the spotlight in 2021 when there was speculation over his traditional wrist “accessories.” A friend that spoke to True Love revelaed that the famed DJ was wearing the accessories, known as iziphandla, because he was a taken man.

“He has been wearing two iziphandla on his wrists since the end of last month. He is not posting his wife because that’s something they agreed on. Kamo, on the other hand, posted a picture of herself in traditional attire and tagged him,” said the friend.

The unnamed source also revealed that Kabza had been dating Moropa on and off for a long time.

“They have been dating – on and off – for some time now. He even dated someone else, but that didn’t work out because he loves Kamo…

“He wants to keep this under wraps and this is the advice he got from his family… Kamo has also always kept a low profile and because of the pressure that comes with being in the public eye, the couple has decided to keep this private,” said the friend.