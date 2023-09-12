Mnangagwa’s new cabinet ‘smacks of an illegitimate and dangerous dynasty’

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new cabinet announced on Monday describing it as one that “smacks of an illegitimate and dangerous dynasty”.

Mnangagwa is under-fire from the public following his decision to appoint relatives and allies into his new cabinet.

He named his son Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa Deputy Finance Minister while nephew Tongai Mnangagwa was appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality.

Despite his 2022 evaluation of Ministers that ranked Kirsty Coventry at the bottom, Mnangagwa retained her as Sports Minister defiantly saying, “I’m satisfied, I don’t know who’s not satisfied, when they become president they can remove her.”

He also brought back Mthuli Ncube as Finance and Investment Promotion Minister.

Mnangagwa did not include opposition politicians in his list of cabinet saying it was within his prerogative of powers to do so.

“It is true that if the president wants to do that he will do it and if he doesn’t want and has a majority he doesn’t need to do it.

“And I’m in the category of those who don’t want to do it because I have a huge majority and I think the opposition would enjoy to be an actual opposition rather than be included in the government and they fail to do their opposition,” said Mnangagwa.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi in a telephone interview said the opposition was expecting no cabinet announcements before the issue of the disputed election is resolved.

“We actually expected no cabinet to be announced as we are seized with pushing for a fresh election.

“Cabinet is far from us. We are, however, taken aback that Mr. (president) Mnangagwa would include two of his sons and the two Mutsvangwas on his list.

“This smacks of an illegitimate and dangerous dynasty,” said Mkwananzi.

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said it was the President’s responsibility to appoint a cabinet of his choice.

“The blame for who is and is not appointed the Minister or why a specific person has been re-appointed is the prerogative and responsibility of the President,” he said.

“He was explicit about that when responding to the media. Why drag beneficiaries of his trust?” Mliswa added.