Kelly Khumalo woes mount … as another festival drops her over Meyiwa drama

South African singer Kelly Khumalo continues to count the losses due to the fallout resulting from the trial over the murder of her late beau Senzo Meyiwa, after another festival dropped her from its line-up, citing fan outrage on social media.

Following in the footsteps of the Tribute to Women Festival earlier this week, the Maseru Jazz Festival has also dropped Khumalo from its roster of artistes set to take to the stage on 24 September in Mafikeng.

Khumalo has found herself under fresh scrutiny after it was revealed that one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa had prior communication with her, calling the singer twice before the Pirates goalie was shot and killed in 2014.

This revelation was made police by cellphone data analyst, Lambertus Steyn, who said Khumalo and one of the accused, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, made contact twice, first on the August 2 2014 and again on October 15 2014, a few days before Meyiwa’s murder.

In a statement, Maseru Jazz Fest acknowledged that it had dropped Khumalo because of fan outrage on social media.

“As Maseru Park, we have seen comments on social media about one of our guest performers, which brought attention to the need to inform our public and society.

“We respect the professionalism of the legal team and the ongoing processes,” stated the Maseru Jazz Festival management in a statement.

The trial over the death of Meyiwa continues.