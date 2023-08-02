Two detectives and a woman injured in shootout with robbery suspect

Two detectives and a woman are admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after a shootout with a suspected robber in the city’s Cowdray Park suburb on Monday, police have said.

Detective Assistant Inspector Richard Charamba (47), Constable Albert Madziva (41) and Siwinile Ndlovu were injured in a shootout with the suspected robber, Simelweyinkosi Dube (28).

Ndlovu is suspected to be Dube’s girlfriend, and the shootout occurred at her house in Cowdray Park.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to the public for information which may lead to the arrest of Dube, whose known address is 5865, Emganwini, Bulawayo.

He is a member of a quartet that is suspected to have robbed Insindi Ranch in Gwanda on July 30 and got away with US$7 800, jewelery worth US$200, a Bulawayo Agricultural Show trophy, 15x9mm ammunition, FN 9mm pistol loaded with 13 rounds, a Cadix 0.38 revolver and an empty magazine.

His three accomplices, Alex Cabangani Moyo (37), Vusumuzi Moyo (27) and 44-year-old Mlungisi Sibanda were arrested.

The detectives first arrested Sibanda in Bulawayo city centre along Jason Moyo Street between 9th and 10 avenues after receiving information which linked him to the Insindi Ranch robbery.

Sibanda implicated Alex Cabangani Moyo leading to the recovery of two pellet guns 9mm Pak Retay Mod 92 firearm with five rounds and the Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy in Cowdray Park on Monday.

The two arrested suspects then implicated Vusumusi Moyo leading to his arrest after a shootout at a house in Nketa 9, Bulawayo.

The detectives then got information that led them to Dube at Ndlovu’s residence where they were injured in the shootout that broke out. New Ziana