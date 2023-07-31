Supreme Court to hear appeal by CCC Bulawayo candidates on Wednesday

Twelve opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates for MP in Bulawayo will probably know their fate this week after their appeal against disqualification was set to be heard on Wednesday in the Supreme Court.

On Monday senior party official Professor Welshman Ncube, who is also a CCC lawyer, was quoted saying “the appeal has been set down for 2PM on Wednesday.”

The ruling Zanu PF party filed multiple applications at the High Court claiming the CCC candidates filed their nominations after the 4pm deadline.

The affected MPs are Surrender Kapoikulu (Bulawayo Central), Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Bulawayo North), Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Collins Discent Bajila (Emakhandeni/Luveve) and Tshuma Dingilizwe (Entumbane/Njube).

Others are Prince Dube (Entumbane/ Njube), Dereck Gono (Lobengula/ Magwegwe), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma/ Mzilikazi), Obert Manduna (Nketa), Desire Moyo (Nkulumane), Soneni Moyo (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba/ Tshabalala), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Albert Mhlanga (Pumula).

Justice Bongani Ndlovu granted the applications which effectively will mean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube will be elected as MP in Cowdray Park (unopposed), the same for the Zanu PF candidates in Bulawayo Central and Bulawayo South.

A copy of the CCC appeal seen by Nehanda Radio argues that Justice Ndlovu “erred in proceeding to hear argument on merits of the matter without making a determination on the points taken before him in limine litis.”

The party also argue that the High Court erred in assuming jurisdiction “over a matter which is by constitutional and statutory command subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Electoral Court and so erred in entertaining a review disguised as a declarator.”