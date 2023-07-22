Zandile Khumalo says Senzo Meyiwa was not killed trying to break up her fight with Longwe Thwala

Contrary to past reports and rumours, Zandile Khumalo told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that the late South African national team goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was not shot while he was trying to break up a fight between her and Chicco Twala’s son, Longwe Twala.

Zandile made these revelations while she was being cross-examined on Friday by Advocate Charles Mnisi, the legal representative of one of the five men accused of brutally killing the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper in 2014.

Mnisi claimed to be in possession of a statement from an anonymous witness, who claimed that Meyiwa had indeed been killed as he tried to separate the brawling duo.

In the house on the fateful night when Meyiwa was slain were the late Meyiwa, his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, Zandile and her boyfriend Longwe Twala, their mother Ntombi and two of Meyiwa’s friends from KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

“Firstly, Longwe and I were not fighting, we were very happy, we were in a very good space. That’s why I invited him to my home. What is being said here is new to me,” she said.

During the cross-examination, Zandile also claimed that she suspected that one of the men being accused was one of the intruders that she said had killed Meyiwa.

However, she said she was reluctant to level accusations against him off a mere hunch.