Kelly’s sister Zandile Khumalo identifies Senzo Meyiwa “killer” in court

Zandile Khumalo, one of the people that was in the house when Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed, on Wednesday identified accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the pair of assailants that broke into the Khumalo family home and tried to rob them before the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot.

The pair of intruders allegedly entered the lounge of the Khumalo Vosloorus house in October 2014 and demanded valuables, before a scuffle took place that led to the death of Meyiwa.

In the house on that fateful night were the late Meyiwa, his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, Zandile and her boyfriend Longwe Twala, their mother Ntombi and two of Meyiwa’s friends from KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

On Wednesday, Zandile told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that she had “looked at him very well”, referring to Ntanzi, who she also claimed to have tried to fight off using a crutch belonging to Madlala.

According to Zandile, she recognised the man in court — pointing out Ntanzi.

A tearful Zandile also provided detailed descriptions of the two assailants.

“He had dreadlocks that were up to his neck and he had a hat,” she said of Ntanzi. “He had big eyes that were protruding to the outside. He also had facial contour it was like his [cheek] bones were visible. He also had a shiny skin.”

“The other man was tall, slim, wearing a hoodie and had a beard “that goes around his mouth”, she said.