End of an era! — After 23 years, SABC 2 bids farewell to soapie ‘7de Laan’

The curtain has finally fallen on 7de Laan, with the popular Afrikaans soapie’s 24th season, which wraps up in December, set to be its last.

Focusing on the lives of residents staying in and around the community of 7de Laan in the suburb of Hillside, 7de Laan made its debut on SABC2 on April 4 2000.

Since then, the soapie has introduced a cast of characters that has warmed the hearts of Mzansi viewers over the years, making such figures as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma and the Meintjies family household names in their own right.

Head of content for video entertainment at SABC, Lala Tuku, said that the broadcaster was proud of the lasting impact that the series had.

“SABC is proud to have worked with Danie Odendaal Productions and been part of the journey leading and producing the best Afrikaans soapie on local television for SABC2. 7de Laan has penetrated the hearts of millions of South Africans.

“With iconic characters over the years, that still hold a place in the viewers hearts, powerful storylines crafted by a talented writing team engaged the audience on relevant topics.

“After more than two decades on air, the award-winning 7de Laan leaves a lasting imprint on the SA television landscape. SABC wishes all the dedicated and talented cast and crew of 7de Laan all the best on their future endeavours,” he said.

Reflecting on the soapie’s 23-year run, Executive producer, Thandi Ramathesele, said 7de Laan had not only entertained South Africa but broke new ground by introducing topics that were relevant to a country still dealing with many unresolved issues after the end of apartheid.

“7de Laan certainly made its contribution in assisting South Africans make the transition to a democratic state by dealing with issues such as interracial and homosexual relationships.

“Over the years it has also dealt with many social ills including gender-based violence, drug addiction, kidnappings and human trafficking. Many South Africans have also learnt to speak Afrikaans because of 7de Laan by listening to the language and reading the English subtitles,” said Ramathesele.

Ramathesele continued: “It has been an honour and privilege to produce a show that has touched the lives of so many South Africans for over two decades.

“As we come to the end of this chapter, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew who have poured their talent and passion into bringing the show to life.

“We also extend our deepest appreciation to the viewers and fans whose unwavering support has been the driving force behind our success.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye, but we are filled with pride for the impact that 7de Laan has had on our society, addressing important social issues and fostering inclusively, the show has made its mark on South African television. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey with us.”