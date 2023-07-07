Sean Williams nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award for June

Zimbabwe cricket star all-rounder Sean Williams has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for June following his outstanding performances during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Williams had a month to remember as he scored three centuries during the qualifies that saw Zimbabwe being booted out after losing to Scotland.

The 36-year-old left hand batsman who was captaining Zimbabwe started with an unbeaten 102 against Nepal, scored 174 versus USA and 142 when the Chevrons beat Oman in Bulawayo.

He could have made it four centuries but fell short of nine balls when he scored 91 runs against Netherlands.

Williams could become the second Zimbabwean cricketer to win the monthly gong since Sikandar Raza was honoured in August 2022.

The veteran cricketer has been nominated along Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia’s Travis Head.