English Premier League star John McGinn excited by Victoria Falls visit

English Premier League [EPL] side Aston Villa skipper John McGinn has expressed his delight following his arrival in Zimbabwe on Tuesday to visit the resort town of Victoria Falls.

The Scottish international, who was invited by his teammate and Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba, came along with his wife Sara Stokes for the pre-season vacation.

Pictures of the couple arriving at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo airport from the UK and touring Mosi oa Tunya as Victoria Falls is also known have gone viral on various social media platforms.

Following the visit, McGinn said: “It is great to be here in Victoria Falls. It is very wet and it’s one of the most beautiful places in the world.

“I am very excited, I will tell my teammates about this place. I am very fortunate to be here, the people of Zimbabwe have welcomed us so well and I will tell everyone back home how we have been welcomed here and that they are big fans of the EPL,” he added.

In a video posted by his foundation, the Zimbabwean international Nakamba said he will invite more players from the EPL “to come and view the majestic Victoria Falls”.

“I am bringing in players from the EPL and as of now we are expecting some footballers to come and view the majestic Victoria Falls,” said Nakamba.