Roki feels ‘urban grooves’ contribution to music in Zimbabwe not appreciated

Singer Rockford “Roki” Josphat feels the contribution of people like him to music in Zimbabwe and is not appreciated enough, citing that it was in fact their “Urban Grooves” genre that “birthed ZimDancehall and Zim-Hip Hop.

The “Chidzoka” hitmaker opened up during an interview with the State owned H Metro tabloid newspaper.

“It seems the music from that generation had a longer shelf life.

“Urban grooves birthed ZimDancehall and Zim-Hip Hop and, as a generation, we’re all very happy that some of the people we inspired directly became famous acts.

“I feel we should do more and inspire and give birth to more if we can.

“Like I said, it was used to come up with the urban styles of music that are there currently, all things are possible through God, so you never know.

“I intend to continue as a musician and I can’t help but to be happy to be associated and synonymous with such a big brand as urban grooves,” Roki added.