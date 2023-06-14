Mai Titi to spend second night in jail after previous cases popped up

Controversial comedian Felistas Murata better known as Mai Titi will spend a second night in jail after prosecutors said they had unearthed ‘background cases’ which could affect her eligibility for community service.

On Tuesday Mai Titi (Mai TT) was convicted of theft of trust property and fraud after she borrowed US$10 000 from a local businesswoman and surrendered a hired vehicle as collateral security.

She was meant to be sentenced on Wednesday after only one night in prison but a vetting of her eligibility for community service is said to have brought out other cases.

Prosecutor Monalisa Magwenzi said “new information has emerged through community service vetting with regards to her eligibility to get community service.

“They have indicated that they will need some time to investigate the new information.

“We ask that she be remanded to Friday to allow the department to do its investigations so that the court may be in a better position for its judgement,” Magwenzi told the court.

Mai Titi’s lawyer Amos Masango however had a different version claiming;

“The State said she has no other convictions. I am baffled by the State’s application.

“I propose that this matter be dealt with as it is and if there are previous conditions they can be dealt with at the appropriate time,” he said.

He did concede however that the outspoken socialite had a previous charge of assault and is accused of defaulting court in Budiriro.

“That would have a bearing on whether she qualifies for community service,” Magwenzi said.

The matter has been postponed by Magistrate Munashe Chibanda who gave the vetting department until this Thursday to find out if Mai Titi was eligible for community service.

This week Murata was found guilty of theft after she surrendered a hired car as surety to a loan shark before retrieving it and surrendered an invalid passport as surety.

The magistrate, in her judgement said “this case was a classic case of theft of trust of trust property because there was intent to deprive the owners of the property of their car.

“She had the opportunity to return the car when she left for the UK, but instead, she left it as collateral,” the magistrate added.