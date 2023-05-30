Man sentenced to 14 months in jail for stabbing ex-wife’s lover

By Rebecca Mazvidza | Masvingo Mirror |

Regional Magistrate for Beitbridge Innocent Bepura has sentenced a Beitbridge man who stabbed his ex-wife’s lover for holding his child to 14 months in prison.

Wellman Ncube (22) of Tshamunanga Village under Chief Sitaudze stabbed Robin Zhou (24) of Bishopstone with a knife once on the underside of the left armpit and the lower left abdomen.

The incident happened on March 17, 2023, at Bishopstone Farm Compound.

Circumstances are that on March 16, 2023, around 8 pm, Ncube passed through his ex-wife’s place and saw Zhou holding his child. He head-butted him. Zhou ran away.

The next day, around 2 am, Ncube opened his ex-wife’s unlocked door and found Zhou sleeping with her.

He charged at him armed with a knife and stabbed him once on the lower abdomen and once under the left armpit.

Zhou was rescued by neighbours, escaped and ran away for some 50 metres before he lost consciousness.

He had protruding intestines and was rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital, where he was transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital.

A Police report was filed at Beitbridge Rural Police Station, leading to Ncube’s arrest.

Claudius Karinga prosecuted.