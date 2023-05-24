Highlanders increase gate charges for Dynamos clash from US$2 to US$5

Highlanders have hiked gate charges for their league encounter versus arch rivals Dynamos FC at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Thursday afternoon from US$2 to US$5 for the rest of the ground.

The club was granted permission by the Premier Soccer League [PSL] who at the start of the season agreed that they will allow teams to increase gate charges on big matches like the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ as well as the Harare derby encounters.

Dubbed ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ the derby match pits Highlanders and Dynamos while the Harare derby is a clash between CAPS United and Dynamos.

Bosso’s media officer Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed to the Chronicle newspaper on Tuesday that all fans interested to watch the biggest fixture in the land will fork out US$5 for rest of the ground, US$10 grand wings and US$15 for the VIP section.

“This is our biggest game and being the only fixture of the holiday, the PSL has granted us permission to increase the gate charges to US$5 for rest of the ground, US$10 for the grand stand wings and US$15 for the VIP,” said Maphosa.

The match was initially supposed to have been played on 15 April during PSL’s week 5 fixtures but was cancelled by the Sports and Recreation Commission to allow both teams to participate in the 2023 Uhuru Cup in Mt Darwin on 18 April.

As a consequence, a few weeks back the PSL strategically rearranged the fixture for Thursday 25 May on Africa Day.