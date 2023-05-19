Bosso coach Baltemar Brito apologises for criticising referees

Highlanders gaffer Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito has made a public apology to referee Allan Bhasvi and his assistant Michael Zulu who were in charge of his side’s home match against Simba Bhora last Sunday.

The Brazilian born Portuguese tactician’s apology comes after he slammed Bhasvi and Zulu saying the match officials were ‘biased’ when Bosso played to a 0-0 draw with Simba at Barbourfields Stadium.

His utterances were a result of Lynoth Chikuhwa’s goal in the 78th minute which couldn’t stand as it was disallowed by the referees for an offside.

However, behaving like a ‘gentleman’, the 71-year-old apologised to the referees.

Speaking to journalists during a pre-match post media briefing on Thursday, ahead of his side’s clash with Cranborne Bullets in Harare on Saturday he said:

“I want to apologise, because at the end of the match (against Simba), I said the referee and the assistant were against us.

“The people came to me after the game and told me that the goal was not offside, that is not true (it was offside).

“Normally, I don’t speak about that after the game, because sometimes we speak with emotions. So, I need to apologise, to say sorry to the referee,” Brito outlined.

It is not the first time that Brito has been complaining about referees this season.

He also cried foul when his team played 0-0 draw with Sheasham in Gweru a fortnight ago after referee Patrick Kalota and first assistant referee Nkosana Zondiwa were said to have made some questionable decisions.