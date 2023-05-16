Chamisa believes Zimbabwe has potential to be a prosperous country

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has pledged to transform Zimbabwe’s economy if his party gets into power in the upcoming elections.

Chamisa mentioned a number of challenges Zimbabweans are facing including the spike in prices of basic commodities and poor wages being given to civil servants. He promised to rectify everything.

“We are deeply concerned about the continued increase in the prices of basic commodities in our country, which is causing immense economic hardship for ordinary citizens, particularly civil servants.

“We recognize that the current salaries being earned by civil servants are inadequate and cannot keep up with the high cost of living,” Chamisa said.

“As a government in waiting, we understand that civil servants are the backbone of our public service and play a critical role in the provision of essential services. Therefore, we pledge to prioritize the welfare of civil servants in our policies and programs.

“We will work diligently to ensure that civil servants receive fair wages in USD and benefits that are commensurate with their skills, experience and qualifications.”

Chamisa further promised provision of essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

“Furthermore, we will prioritise the provision of essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. We will ensure that all citizens can access quality services affordably and equitably, and we will work towards improving the capacity and capability of our public institutions,” he said.

“We believe that Zimbabwe has the potential to be a prosperous country where all citizens, particularly civil servants, can realise their full potential. We are committed to working with all Zimbabweans to make this vision a reality, and we look forward to creating a better future for all.”

The country will hold harmonised elections later this year. Chamisa will face President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the ballot for the second time since the 2018 elections which the latter controversially won.