‘I didn’t see Kelly Khumalo run to bedroom on night of Meyiwa’s murder’

By Phathu Luvhengo | TimesLive |

Mthokozisi Thwala says he did not see Kelly Khumalo running to a bedroom on the night Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

During the former’s cross-examination in the Pretoria high court on Friday, he conceded he saw a tall intruder in Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, but not that he saw Khumalo run to a bedroom.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, asked Thwala, the fourth state witness in the murder trial, if he could comment on Khumalo’s statement.

She quoted part of it, in which Khumalo said: “I then ran into the bedroom and pushed the door. The tall guy followed me and tried to push the door open while I was pushing on the other side.”

Mshololo indicated Khumalo was still going to testify.

“What I am referring to is the statement she made under oath, which forms part of the evidence in this case, and from your testimony, you never mentioned what has been referred to in that statement,” said Mshololo.

“Did that take place or not — the issue of Kelly running to the bedroom being followed by the second intruder?” she asked.

“I won’t say it happened or it did not happen, but in my eyes, I didn’t see it,” Thwala responded.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without licences and possession of ammunition.

All have pleaded not guilty.

The South African footballer was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery. His then-girlfriend Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala were present at the time.

The trial continues