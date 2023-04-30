Back for more tea: “An Audience With” returns for a third series

The one-of-a-kind virtual-styled question and answer programme is returning for a third series, following the resounding success of its first two editions that featured more than 100 guests.

An Audience With (AAW), initiated by social media influencer, property expert and marketing juggernaut Mike Tashaya, was created to showcase key figures within the Zimbabwean global community.

The successful concept, curated during the covid pandemic, gave audiences an opportunity to interact with the show’s main weekly guest on a series of topics around their personal life and career, as well as topical issues in politics, business and the community.

The first series featured a host of familiar faces, including serial entrepreneur Kuda Musasiwa, musician Shingai Shoniwa, broadcaster Tinashe Mugabe, politician Nick Mangwana, and journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chef and home stylist Ivy Chatora, digital artist David Zinyama, wedding planner Kevin Zhou and coffee entrepreneur Hillary Chindodo were also featured.

Mike’s vision was to create an intimate environment for some of the best and inspiring Zimbabwean entrepreneurs, community champions and public figures to speak directly with the everyday person on social media.

“I have met so many great individuals with fascinating stories.The series created a space for everyone to interact and learn from each other, and from it, we have seen wider conversations take place and even business collaborations – showing the power of community engagement,” he highlighted.

The series was also inspired by Mike’s community engagement initiative, ZimThrive, established to bring Zimbabweans together from all around the world to engage in wider conversations around the future rebuilding of the Southern African country.

As he gets ready to relocate back to his first love – Zimbabwe, at the end of the year, he hopes to continue participating in initiatives that add value to the future of the country.

Mike is also looking to expand the format of the series, introducing a weekly magazine style show that will be produced for platforms such as YouTube and other streaming sites.

To catch up on all the conversations from season one, visit https://www.facebook.com/mike.tashaya. The new edition begins on the 5th of May, and it promises to be as exciting as ever.